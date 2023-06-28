Lagos govt, FRSC begin annual renewal of proof of ownership for vehicles from July 2023

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State government and the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has launched a new initiative for all vehicle owners acorss the State called Proof of Ownership Certificate, POC.

The initiative was announced on Tuesday at a briefing in Alausa by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola,

The issuance will be carried out once any vehicle owners come for renewal of licences and other particulars.

According to him, the new POC does not replace all existing vehicle documents such as the driver’s licence,road worthiness, among others, saying it would help to create a database of the number of vehicles that come into and operate in the state as well as ensure safety and security of Lagosians.

He added the initiative will also be implemented in other states so as to have a harmonized data of all vehicles, both commercial and private for easy tracking of vehicles and their owners in case of any criminal offense.

He explained that the POC is obtainable at any nearest licensing office at the point of renewal of other vehicle papers at an annual fee of N1,000.

“I am pleased to announce the implementation of a new initiative that aims to streamline and enhance the process of vehicle ownership verification which is the “annual Proof of Ownership Certificate, POC, in line with compliance with legal requirement fundamental to transparency, security and accountability within transportation network,” Toriola said.

“This certificate will serve as official documentation of a vehicle’s legal owners upon successful completion of the necessary requirements and procedures. The POC will contain vital information including the vehicle’s registration details such as, license number plate, model, year of manufacture in addition to owner’s name and address,” he added.

On the importance of the POC to stemming crime perpetrated through the use of vehicles, Toriola said the state, after reviewing the ‘ challenges encountered in ensuring promotion of safety and security of lives and property” adopted the initiative with the Joint Tax Board ‘ aimed at tracking the real time status and guarantees the integrity of all vehicles registered on the National Vehicle and Identification Scheme (NVIS) database.’

The PS, however, debunked the insinuation that the initiative was aimed at generating revenue for the government .

The Sector Command, FRSC, Lagos, who was represented by Tajudeen Mafe at the briefing who assured of the support of the agency in ensuring vehicle owners comply with the initiative.

” We would come out to ensure it’s implementation. It is within our vision to regulate traffic management. The initiative will enhance our national security and for planning . It will also help easy verification of vehicles irrespective of any part of the state a vehicle is coming from,” he said.