EID-EL-KABIR: SANWO-OLU CELEBRATES MUSLIMS

•Urges Nigerians to imbibe the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim

As Nigerians join Muslim faithful all over the world to celebrate Kabir, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Nigerians, especially Muslims, urging them to imbibe the lessons in the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim.

He also encouraged the Muslim faithful to work with other faith for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his Eid-el-Kabir message issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, congratulated Muslims in Lagos and advised them to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

The Governor also advised the Muslim faithful to draw lessons from the Prophet’s examples by eschewing tendencies that could severe the unity and stability in Nigeria.

Speaking on the significance of the Eid al-Adha, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the celebration became a symbolic event in the history of mankind, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the government of Lagos State, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in the state and Nigeria a happy Eid-el-Kabir, which comes with significant lessons for mankind.

“Eid al-Adha has become a symbolic event in human history, following the events that led to the sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim, who held tenaciously to his faith in God despite his unpleasant circumstances at the time.

“This symbolic Islamic festival is a reminder to us that, there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods; persistence in prayers, and tenacity in our belief.

“It also reminds us of the sacrifice we are expected to make not only for spiritual fulfillment but also for the progress of mankind and the development of our society.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Kabir today, I urge Lagosians and Nigerians to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful coexistence.

“I want to implore all Lagos residents to support our administration in our quest to deliver dividends of democracy and good governance to the people through the THEMES+ agenda for Greater Lagos.

“I also appeal to all Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu and his administration’s efforts in building a nation that would work for all. We must all work for the progress, growth, and development of our dear State and country, Nigeria.”