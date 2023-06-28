Eid-el-Kabir: We’re working out permanent solutions to Nigeria’s ailing economy, security challenges –Tinubu

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo, Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo,

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated with muslims on the occasion Eid-el-Kabir festivities, acknowledging that he was aware of the prevailing economic and security challenges and was diligently working out solutions.

According to Tinubu, “At the moment, our country is going through some challenges especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges. While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable. I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far, to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth,” he stated.

He said he joins Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world in observance of Eid-el-Kabir, saying we must thank Almighty Allah for the grace to witness another Eid.

Tinubu also said as we immerse ourselves in the joy of this moment and celebrate, let us remember those who may not be as fortunate like us.

Coming as the end of religious activities spanning the first ten days of the Islamic Month of Dhul Hijjah, Eid-el-Kabir enjoins us as Muslims to show mercy and compassion to our fellow humans.

Eid-el-Kabir is a festival of sacrifice and total obedience to Allah as exemplified in the exceptional action of Prophet Ibrahim.

There is no greater sense of duty ever recorded in history outside the ennobling example of Prophet Ibrahim in offering his only son Ismail as sacrifice to Allah.

The best way by which we can demonstrate this example is in how we conduct ourselves in relation to our fellow citizens and in our duties to our beloved country. We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love and compassion.

This season, let us endeavour to multiply good deeds with our kindness to our fellow Muslims and others by helping and supporting the weak and vulnerable in our communities. By so doing, we showcase the values and virtues of our faith.

As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigour and Renewed Hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter.

I wish you all a happy Sallah celebration. Also, Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on this year’s celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

A press release signed by the Media Office of the Waziri Adamawa on Tuesday enjoins Muslims in Nigeria to take a lesson of forbearance from the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

According to the former Vice President, “the significance of the festival that we are celebrating today (Wednesday) is about the profitability of being patient with God in our affairs as human beings, and most especially, as Muslims,” Atiku is quoted to have said.

He went further to also remind Muslims of the obligation to follow the noble examples of Prophets Ibrahim (AS) and Mohammed (SAW) by being kind and generous to the people around them.

“The scriptures on all prophets of Allah are replete with good examples of how they related with everyone during their lifetimes.

“We are also enjoined to follow the footsteps of the prophets, especially Prophet Mohammed, which means that we must live our everyday life as a sacrifice, not just for our families, but the communities where we find ourselves.”

Atiku further urges Muslims in Nigeria to pray for the country at various Eid prayer grounds, saying that, “Nigeria is currently in need of prayers. We must continue to ask God Almighty to show His blessings upon the country and to elevate Nigeria to a path of peace, harmony, and prosperity.”

The former Vice President concludes by calling the attention of Muslim not to be extravagant on the celebration of Eid and enjoins those of means to share the joy of the celebration with the needy.

Similarly, the Speaker of the Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging Nigerians to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

Abbas, in his Sallah message, urged the citizens to particularly use the occasion to pray for the success of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while calling for their spiritual and moral support for all elected and appointed leaders nationwide.

The Speaker in a statement issued by his Media Adviser Mr Musa Krishi enjoined citizens to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to the Almighty Allah, by making sacrifices towards the development and growth of Nigeria.

He noted that the prosperity of the country is a joint task, calling on all citizens to remain united in the face of challenges.

He said: “I congratulate Muslims, and Nigerians by extension, as we witness yet another Sallah celebration, especially after the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections and the inauguration of a new President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as the 10th National Assembly.

“It is a time to thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy upon our nation. It is a time to reflect on the prospects and the brighter future ahead of the nation.

“It is also a time to pray for the success of our leaders, as they move to tackle the challenges facing the country, counting on the prayers and support of the people.

“Let us work together as a nation towards realising the ‘Renewed Hope’ that Nigerians have massively voted for.

Also, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has congratulated the Muslim Ummah’s and entire Osun citizens on the auspicious occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Governor in a statement by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, extolled the citizens of the state for their exemplary good virtues while urging them to use the occasion of the celebration to rededicate themselves to their creator.

He urged Muslims to use the occasion to spread love through cheerful giving, identifying obedience as key to unlocking the unending grace of Allah.

Governor Adeleke restated the determination of his administration to create a just, harmonious and prosperous state for all and sundry, stressing that a better Osun state beckons under him.

The Governor, who stressed the importance of harmony, enjoined citizens to tolerate one another and live peacefully, noting that development and progress are only possible in a peaceful environment.

He called on Muslim faithfuls to use the occasion of the Eidil Adha celebration to renew a sense of sacrifice and brotherhood, saying the lesson inherent in the act of Prophet Ibrahim (ASWM) is that there is reward in obedience.

“I urge all Muslims to continue to live in peace and harmony with their fellow brothers, while coexisting peacefully with people of other faiths”, the Governor reiterated.

Governor Ademola Adeleke encouraged the Muslim ummah to exhibit the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir which includes, Faith, patience, love and sacrifices.

.Obaseki harps on tolerance, sacrifice to sustain Nigeria’s progress

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has urged Nigerians to work together in unison, irrespective of their ethno-religious inclinations to ensure the country’s progress.

The governor, in a statement to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the lesson of sacrifice, which is the hallmark of the season.

He said, “I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters as we mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.”

Obaseki noted, “On the occasion of this auspicious celebration, I urge everyone to imbibe the lesson of sacrifice, which is the hallmark of this season.

“We should all endeavour to seek to have a deeper and greater responsibility to God and to humanity as we reflect on the lessons of the season.”

The governor added, “I enjoin everyone to rededicate ourselves to our Creator, working assiduously to sustain the virtues of patience, tolerance and love.

“We are in dire straits as a nation, but it is a period that demands that we work together in unison and join hands across ethno-religious inclinations for our collective progress.

“We are working closely with security authorities to ensure our Muslim faithful have a peaceful celebration.”

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the Muslim community on the Eid-ul-Adha festivities, saying the feast symbolises faith and total reliance on God.

The Governor also felicitated the pilgrims who gathered at Mount Arafah in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a major pillar of their Hajj rites. He prayed to Allah to accept their pilgrimage and supplications, urging them to commit Nigeria to the hand of God.

“The Governor joins Mai Martaba the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, leader of the faithful and chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, to congratulate the Kwara public, especially the Muslims, on the festivities,” according to a Government House statement issued in Ilorin, the state capital.

“He calls on transporters and everyone alike to drive safely, and avoid all unhealthy practices that may jeopardise public safety or public health.

“While we thank Allah for His grace and protection over all of us and our community, the season requires us to renew our faith in God and submission to Him, as may be expressed in having excellent relations with fellow humans, enjoining good and discouraging evils and mischief, and contributing positively to the growth of our community at all times.

“His Excellency urges everyone to join hands with the government at all levels to keep the communal values of being one another’s brothers and to develop the state and the country for the benefit of all.”

.Makinde felicitates Muslims, calls for more prayers for state, Nigeria

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed his felicitations towards the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State and across the country on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir.

The governor congratulated all residents of the state on witnessing the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 A.H., marking the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir, praying to Allah (SWT) to accept the worship and sacrifices of the Muslim Ummah across the country.

Governor Makinde, who appreciated the Muslims for their support and prayers during the four years of Omituntun 1.0, called on them to continue to pray for his administration, the state and Nigeria.

According to the governor, the continued peace and prosperity of Oyo State and the success of his government are hinged on the prayers and support of the people.

The governor maintained that once the people continue to support his administration, the government would be able to deliver on its commitment to move the state to greater heights through the action plans highlighted in his Roadmap for Sustainable Development, 2023-2027.

He said: “I use this occasion to congratulate the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State and, indeed, all residents of the state on witnessing the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir.

“I appreciate their prayers and support over the years and call for more prayers and support as we work round the clock to improve the lives of our people and deliver sustainable development as promised during the electioneering.

“My prayer is that Allah (SWT) will accept the act of worship and sacrifices of our Muslim brothers and sisters.

.IGP Assures of Sustained Efforts at Improving Public Safety, Security,

.Orders Adequate Deployment of Personnel, Assets

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has assured the general publics of sustained efforts by the Force in tackling crimes and criminality and improved public safety and security across the country.

The IGP gave the assurance while charging Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), to configure the security architecture in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) for robust and responsive policing ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration which comes up on Wednesday 28th June 2023, to ensure adequate security for the citizenry throughout the festivities and beyond.

The IGP particularly directed the Zonal AIGs and State Command CPs to deploy human and other operational assets to carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure devoid of harassment and extortion. The IGP equally warned that personnel deployed must be disciplined, professional, respect the fundamental rights of the citizens, and fulfill their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.

The Inspector-General of Police, while congratulating Muslim Faithful in the country on the occasion of the year 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, restated that the Force would harness all available assets including relevant groups, associations, sectors, and synergize with other security agencies to boost its service delivery and stabilize general security within the nation.

The IGP in a press statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi wishes all Muslims a happy and peaceful Sallah celebration.

. Deputy Speaker, Kalu Greets Muslims, Urges Patriotism, Hope

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has felicitated with Muslims as they join other faithful around the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The Deputy Speaker in a statement stressed the need for the citizens of the country to show more love, patriotism, respect for each other, and as well as engage in fervent prayers.

According to him, the citizens should remain patriotic and peace-loving while praying for the tranquility and prosperity of Nigeria.

Kalu appealed to Nigerians to engage in good deeds and humanitarian services, by supporting the less privileged in the society.

While urging the people to be more tolerant with each other irrespective of religious, political or ethnic affinities, the Deputy Speaker expressed optimism that there would be a restoration of peace and prosperity for Nigeria despite its current challenges.

Kalu said, “In the spirit of this special occasion, I urge Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, to uphold lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice which are the foundation of the festival, during and after the festivities. This is a time for all of us to go out to reiterate our belief in Nigeria, as well as engage in acts that can solidify the peace, unity and prosperity of the nation.

“I appeal to Nigerians to continue to positively supplement the efforts of the three tiers of government, security agencies and other critical stakeholders, to ensure peace, unity and security of the nation. I am hopeful that the prayers that come with this great celebration will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria. I wish our Muslims brothers and sisters a peaceful Sallah celebration.”

.Governor Mutfwang charges Muslim Ummah to imbibe virtues of love, selflessness, sacrifice to mankind amidst Eid-el-kabir celebration

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has congratulated the Muslim ummah on the 2023 Eid-El Kabir celebration, urging them to imbibe the virtues of love, selflessness and sacrifice to mankind.

In a goodwill message signed Tuesday by Gyang Bere, the Director of press and public Affairs,to mark the Eid-El Kabir celebration, governor Mutfwang reassured the peace-loving people of Plateau State that his administration is for all.

“I bring you warm greetings and best wishes from the Government and peace-loving citizens of Plateau State as our Muslim ummah celebrate the Eid-El Kabir festival. I heartily rejoice with the Muslim Ummah on this unique occasion which is supposed to remind us of the virtues of sacrifice and total submission to the will of God Almighty.

“As we celebrate this event, I encourage all of us to devote time to reflect on the values of love, charity and selflessness; and work towards building a more united and peaceful Plateau State.

“The 2023 Eid-El-Kabir celebration is of particular great significance to us as a people because it affords us the opportunity to invoke God’s blessings on our leaders as they strive to provide us with the qualitative leadership we desire.

“I want to reassure you that the security challenges we have faced in recent time are being tackled. My government is committed to ensuring the security of your life and property. I am confident in God that before long, Plateau will regain its enviable status as the Home of Peace and Tourism.”

The governor said the “Time Is Now” to resolve and work together to chart a new course and build the Plateau the people have always dreamt of.

He once again rejoicing with the Muslim Ummah and wished them a peaceful and a happy Eid-el Kabir celebration.

.Oyetola felicitates Muslims, urges continuous prayer for Tinubu’s administration

Former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has rejoiced with Muslims across the globe on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-kabir celebration.

Oyetola, in a goodwill message personally signed by him, congratulated adherents of the Islamic faith for witnessing another Eid festival.

He implored Muslims to seize the opportunities embedded in the glorious period to intensify prayers for the success of the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Oyetola extolled the rare virtues displayed by Nigerian Muslims and adherents of other faiths in the last general elections, which had culminated into the emergence and continuity of the progressive government led by President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

The erstwhile governor expressed his confidence in the mantra of “Renewed Hope” of the current administration to reposition the country to the path of greatness and socioeconomic rejuvenation.

He enjoined Muslims to continue to be their brother’s keeper, promote unity and cohesion in whatever they do and as well, continue to live in harmony with other fellow Nigerians in fulfilment of the commandment of Allah, and teachings and lessons of the Holy Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W).

Oyetola further urged his fellow Muslim faithful in Osun State to imbibe the virtues as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, who was on the verge to slaughter his only son in fulfilment of his promise and in obedience of God’s commandment before help came from Allah.

“On behalf of myself and my entire family, I rejoice with our brothers and sisters in Islam across the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“I want to enjoin us to continue to contribute our quota as good citizens of our dear country in the quest to collectively build a nation that we shall all be proud of.

“As we thank Allah for sparing our lives to witness this year’s festival, it is my belief that the occasion will bring to us many successes in all our endeavours,” Oyetola said.

.Lagos PDP Extends Felicitations to Muslims, Encourages Unity and Tolerance

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extends warm greetings and congratulations to all Muslim faithful in the state as they celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha (Ileya Festival) in the year 2023.

As we express gratitude to the Almighty Allah for His continued protection, we urge everyone to embrace unity and tolerance during this crucial period in our nation’s history.

The Islamic faith places great emphasis on peaceful coexistence among people in any community.

We also encourage all Muslims in Lagos State to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our state.

Let us not forget the significance of Eid al-Adha, which revolves around the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, a central teaching of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The celebration of Eid al-Adha serves as a reminder for us to emulate the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim.

Prophet Ibrahim, when instructed by Almighty Allah to sacrifice his son Ismail, humbly obeyed without questioning God’s command.

As his followers, we must strive to follow in his footsteps.

We also implore the residents of Lagos State to view this period as one of sacrifice, a belief shared by the PDP, which we believe will yield positive outcomes.

We urge everyone to embrace peace during this time, as it is at the core of the Islamic faith.

The annual Eid al-Adha Festival is also a time for sharing, where we are encouraged to show love to our neighbors and extend assistance to the less privileged.

It is our collective desire to soon witness a Lagos of our dreams, where everyone can enjoy abundance and the wealth of the state is well distributed.

Our prayers are for the Almighty Allah to continue to provide for all of us as we celebrate another Eid Festival and grant us the opportunity to celebrate many more in good health.

May the blessings of the Almighty Allah be upon you and your family abundantly as you engage in your Holy sacrifice! Eid Mubarak!

.Marketers decried low patronage

As the Eid-el Kabir celebration drow nearer, marketers in Taraba State, especially those that deals with items that are high in demand during festive periods are lamenting the low level of patronage, Peopledaily reports.

Festive periods which usually set aside for visiting loved ones and exchanging of gifts. It is a time when parents and husbands provide new clothes and prepare special dishes to mark the occasion unique.

But this time around the story was not the same as traders across major market and residents in Jalingo the State capital, have lamented that the economic realities have affected their purchasing power and is likely to dampen the enthusiasm that comes with the celebration.

Traders at major markets such as Iware, and Mayo-reno in Ardo-Kola LGA, and Mutum-Byu market in Gassol LGA as well as Tashan Lau and Mayo-Gwoi Bus stop market which is almost always busy throughout the year, the perishable commodities such as onions, peppers and tomatoes, which usually record high sales are now the opposite.

Our reporter who visited some of the markets, the traders complain of low patronage as some of their custmers who comes to the market end up either not buying or buying few items because of the hike in prices of commodities.

The marketers lamented how custmers are now scanty and even the available ones are finding it difficult to buy food items such as rice, tomatoes, pepper, and onions which are the necessity to buy for the period.

At Tashan Lau Perishable commodity market, known to be one of the busiest area at the sallah, our correspondent observed that there was a low turnout of buyers. Many shopkeepers were seeing fiddling with their phones waiting for consumers, while others were busy gisting.

Speaking on the development, State Chairman of the perishable foods in Taraba, Alh. Abdullahi Tijani said they have never witnessed this level of low turnout of customers, especially during this period.

He said the problem could be the results of the fuel subsidy removal that is skyrocketing prices of many goods used during the festive period, which is beyond average Nigerians.

“You can see for yourself, last year you cannot even stand here because of congestion. People were busy buying while the sellers were busy attending to customers. Last year if you have come around this time, I would have not been able to listen to you because of the number of customers I have to attend to, but here we are.

“I want to also tell you that, a week before now, a bag of pepper was sold at N20,000 and it’s now N35,000. Onions was N16,000 now it’s N27,000 and N30,000 while tomatoes remain the same price”.

Our reporter reports that, same story was also recorded at Mayo-Gwoi Bus stop market where as a seller, Abdullahi Abubakar was seen sleeping over the low patronage been observed because of hike in price of the commodities.