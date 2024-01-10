Lagos empowers 11,885 vulnerable within 4 years

.Latest 1,000 beneficiaries get working tools

IBRAHIM QUADRI

At least 11,885 participants have benefitted from the Lagos State Government Micro-Enterprise Support Scheme (MESI) across 19 skills acquisition centres across the State.in the last four years.

So far the State Government had graduated 18,092 students from the acquisition centres from 2019 till date.

Also empowered in the last four years were 4,000 widows with a total of 8,000 widows as recipients at the various poverty alleviation programmes by

This came as the state government gave out various working tools to not less than 1,000 beneficiaries on Tuesday through the state ministry of Woman Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA.

The Lagos State Micro-Enterprise Support Initiative is an economic intervention programme for indigent, vulnerable, and graduands of Skills Acquisition Centres in the State.

MESI 2024 which took place at the Blue Roof, Ikeja, Lagos was a State Government intervention and transformational programme adopted to equip Lagos citizenry with adequate tools for financial sustainability.

The working tools were provided in order to enhance their trade proficiencies using Milling machines, Sewing machines, Professional Hair-dryers, Barbing clippers with Sterilizing units and Generators, Pop-corn machines, Sharwama grillers and Toasting Machines, Snail pens, Industrial cookers, Tile laying Machines, as well as Garri processing equipment.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed delight over the initiative, noting the gesture was one of the measures put in place by his administration to alleviate poverty.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat said, “I’m excited to be here to see what is going on. A lot of people in our country always complain instead of taking action. No problem can be solved by complaining. Problems get solved when people take action.”

He went further, “Today, many of you will receive support in the form of Milling machines, sewing machines, Professional Hair-dryers, Barbing clippers with Sterilizing units, Generators, Pop-corn machines, Shawarma grills, Toasting Machines, Snail pens, Industrial cookers, Tile laying Machines, and Garri processing equipment to aid the realization of the economic aspirations of the most vulnerable people.

“Across the globe, governments, private sectors, and civil societies are exploring better ways to achieve poverty reduction and accelerate women’s empowerment through indigenous economic development strategies, and as the fifth largest economy in Africa, it is compelling on us to harness the potentials of our diverse population to drive accelerated, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Empowering indigent and vulnerable residents in Lagos State requires a multi-faceted approach, addressing immediate needs and focusing on long-term solutions. We are earnestly developing Social Safety Nets through various programs, offering direct assistance such as cash transfers, food vouchers, healthcare subsidies, and access to quality education, alleviating immediate hardships and improving citizens overall well-being.

“This administration is committed to Improved Skills Development and Education, harnessing enhanced Skills Acquisition training and adult education to empower residents with qualitative and valuable skills. We aim to increase employability and open up opportunities for income generation through collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including educational institutions, NGOs, and the private sector.

“Building a successful nation is not solely the duty of an individual but a collective task. We must work hand in hand to ensure the sustainable growth of these micro-enterprises and provide support to those who need it the most.

“I urge you not to sell these items as the State Government has invested significantly in various empowerment tools. You are expected to make judicious use of these resources. They are not gifts to be kept away but put to use as tools to facilitate your journey to becoming economically and financially independent as well as employers of labour.

“It is important for you to understand that there are opportunities. Just few weeks ago, at this same venue, about 5,000 graduands were empowered. This is what Lagos is doing, this is what we are known for.

“The administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu recognizes the importance of micro enterprise to create wealth. It is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to empower young people.”

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Hon. Cecilia Bolaji Dada said, “It is a grand privilege to welcome you all, to the Micro-Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) being organized by the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation aimed at alleviating the economic plight of the Lagos citizenry.

“We recognize the plight of those who are less fortunate and face significant challenges in their daily lives. It is our duty as a government to ensure that no one is left behind and that everyone has equal opportunities to succeed.

“It is in this vein that in the last five years, this Administration has been working earnestly to actualize the electoral promises and manifesto of the All Progressive Congress ( APC), by translating the Vision into actions in the march towards achieving a Lagos that is at par with International best practices on Developmental Economic strategies.

“The Micro-Enterprise Support Initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing sustainable solutions to poverty. By empowering individuals through Skills Acquisition and providing them with the necessary support to start their own businesses, we aim to create a conducive environment for inclusive growth and economic development.

“Specifically today, we empower the graduands of our Skills Acquisition Centres who have worked tirelessly to acquire new knowledge and skills, exuding sterling performances in their various trainings I commend their determination and hard work, and I encourage them to continue pursuing their dreams.

“Other recipients of this programme, were selected from the 5 divisions of Lagos State considering their vulnerability for financial sustainability , using the Lagos State Social Register domicile in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget of the State.

“Hence, I proudly state here that we have so far empowered 11,885 participants on this programme, from 2019 till date. All these beneficiaries have full LASSRA registrations as residents of Lagos State, irreverent of their ethnicity.”

She charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use, noting “Dear Recipients, you have been empowered with working tools to commence your businesses, do not abandon or sell these equipment , but rather , use them judiciously to improve lives and status in the society.

“As we move forward, let us remember that the success of this initiative depends on the collective efforts of all stakeholders – the government, private sector, civil society, and the beneficiaries themselves. We must work hand in hand to ensure the sustainable growth of these micro-enterprises and provide ongoing support to those who need it the most.”