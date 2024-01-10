Suspension : Anambra monarch begs Soludo for forgiveness

The traditional ruler of Nawfia’, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State, HRH, Igwe Amb. Daniel Obelle, Tuesday, tendered an unreserved apology to Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for conferring Chieftaincy title on some people without permission from the State Government as demanded by the traditional rulers’ law.

In a press release signed by the monarch himself and made available to newsmen in Onitsha, the monarch lamented the omission of not obtaining approval from the Governor prior to conferring the award to some deserving people which prompted his suspension by the State government.

It was gathered that the suspension order was conveyed to him through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Tony Collins Nwabunwanne.

The release read in part thus: “My attention has been drawn to a press statement by the Anambra State Commissioner for local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, alluding to some Ndi Igwe in Anambra State that recently conferred chieftaincy awards on certain personalities without clearance from the state government.

“I wish to state that as a new comer to the royal throne of Nawlia community, I was not aware of the existence of the circular in question. Besides, I am not a member of the State Traditional Rulers Council where the said circular was issued.

“In the peculiar circumstances, I declare my unalloyed loyalty to Mr. Governor, Prof Charles C. Soludo, CFR, and my unreserved apology for the omission of not obtaining his approval before conferring the chieftaincy awards on deserving citizens who were thoroughly screened before the awards were bestowed on them.

“Sir, it’s pertinent to state that the chieftaincy awards and commendation certificates are intended to motivate and galvanize indigenes and non-Indigenes of Nawfia towards community development.

“As partners in uplifting Anambra State to make it liveable and secure, Mr. Governor, kindly accept the assurances of my highest esteem and respect”.