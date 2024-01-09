Final Tips for 2024 as Bishop Col Paul Vincent concludes on 24 ways to succeed in 2024

Bishop (COL) Paul N. Vincent, a US-based renowned and reputable man of God shared some few principles and nuggets that will help many to succeed in 2024 and life. This principle will also help in making progress beyond today’s life or where we have been in yester-years. 16th Principles was noted in the last edition of Champion Newspaper Online as he further concludes. Bishop Paul Vincent added that 2024 is their year of Increased and Abundant Harvest. He is married to Rev (Mrs) Edith Vincent.

Bishop Paul Vincent reiterated that many people often think that once they do a long fast at the beginning of the year, that’s all they need to succeed! A 21-Day, 40-Day or 100-Day fast at the beginning of the year doesn’t automatically mean you’ll be productive throughout the year! Without down playing the importance of fasting, but there are other ingredients which if they are missing, fasting alone can’t take their place!

So much to learn in this publication from Bishop COL Paul Vincent, a man of God with a stupendous anointing, and a teacher of the word. The next point is –

DILIGENCE*

Diligence is being constant and earnest in your effort to accomplish what is undertaken. Diligence also involves persistence & carefulness in what you do! If you are going to succeed in 2024 & in life, you need to be Diligent in whatever you do! Be Diligent in planning & in to taking Actions, as you begin working on them! Nothing of great worth is accomplished without diligence! Be Diligent as you pursue your goals and you’ll be on your way to actualizing your dreams & goals in 2024! Even in our walk with God & Christian race, Diligence is required! In this regard, our Diligence is the effort to do one’s part while keeping faith and reliance in God. In other words, diligence and faith are two sides of a mystery. Diligence, when combined with faith, assures spiritual success. Diligence as a virtues, describes thoroughness, completeness, and persistence of an action, particularly in matters of our faith.

Proverbs 22:29 “Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.”

Heb: 6:11-12. “We want each of you to show this same diligence to the very end, in order to make your hope sure. 12 We do not want you to become lazy, but to follow those who through faith and patience inherit what has been promised.”

PERSISTENCE

This is where the challenge lies, because many people give up even before they have the opportunity to see their dreams manifest physically! So if you’re going to succeed in 2024 & in life, you must be Persistent & REFUSE to give up in the face of seeming challenges or temporary set backs! Because the point at which we feel like giving up, is when you are CLOSEST to your Miracles!

I feel this is a primary message The Lord has given me for our generation, which is why my first book is titled: “Persistence Works” and 20 other Books in the Persistence Works Book Series, focus on encouraging people never to give up but to Persist unto their Miracle! Many of our other products, are branded as Persistence Works… including our TV Network: Persistence Works TV Network, among others! So whatever happens in 2024, Don’t Give Up & soon, your Persistence will work for you!

Hebrews 6:12 “We do not want you to become lazy, but to imitate those who through faith and patience (persistence) inherit what has been promised.”

REST

While it’s great to work hard in life & make the most of your Time to be successful; yet to keep succeeding, we must make out Time to Rest! Without Resting, your body and health will soon break down & people have even died prematurely due to not taking Time to Rest! If Jesus can pull back & retreat from the crowd & often withdrew his disciples from the mission field, just to Rest; If God will Rest on the 7th Day after all His Creative activity, then don’t ever think that you can keep going through out 2024 without taking Time out to Rest, go on vacation, and have time for relaxation or retreat! It’s so important if you’ll remain successful, productive & fulfill your years & destiny in year 2024!

Genesis 2:2 “And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he Rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made.”

Mark 6:31 “And he said unto them, Come ye yourselves apart into a desert place, and Rest a while: for there were many coming and going, and they had no leisure so much as to eat.”

NUTRITION

After creation, God gave mankind what to eat as food, and that tells me that God is concerned about our Nutrition! Without sounding like a health or nutrition expert, I’d want to state that if you are going to succeed in 2024 & in life, then you need to watch what you eat – your nutrition! What you eat could be the key to your being healthy & living longer to fulfill your destiny & calling in life! But also, what you eat can become the root cause of your sickness & disease & even cut short your life! There are things that by putting them in your body, you are literally killing yourself installmentally! Years ago, the Nigerian government had a warning on every packet of cigarette that: “The Federal Ministry of Health warns that smokers are liable to die young!” Even with such warning, you still see people smoking! Such habit is like killing yourself in installment!…

Another destructive habit that can ruin your health & overtime even lead to serious health issues & for some has led to their early grave is consumption of much sugar – either white sugar or products that contains much sugar, are recipe for health disaster down the road! When I hear someone consuming 2,3 or 4 bottles of Soda (Minerals: Coke, Spirit, Fanta, 7Up, Etc) daily, that’s a recipe for health disaster cos each bottle contains 11 cubes of sugar! That’s invitation to diabetics & other health challenges! Besides, sugar is the number thing that destroys your immune system! Without a strong immune system, your body can’t fight sickness & diseases & you’ll often get sick with even cold or flu! There are many things you can do to build a strong immune system, among which are: Staying away from much sugar intake, drinking more water, taking more fruits & vegetables, exercise – even taking a walk goes a long way to help you body stay healthy, taking Vitamin C & other health supplements, Etc! I encourage you to read articles on health & nutrition to find out how best to stay healthy! But if you are going to succeed in 2024 & in life: Watch your health & nutrition, period!

Genesis: 1:29 – “And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.”

EXERCISE

Exercising your body & working out is an important part of your health & helps you stay healthy. You need to determine to exercise everyday, even taking a 15 minutes Walk a day goes a long way to help you stay healthy & strong. Quit sitting on the couch all day long or laying in bed all day watching TV & putting your body in jeopardy due to lack of physical activity. Get up, work out & exercise your body. It’ll pay off in your health long term.

1 Timothy: 4:8a “For bodily exercise profits little…”

CONSISTENCY

To succeed in 2024 & in life, you need to be Consistent in whatever you do! Even when God gives you a vision, dream or gives you an idea for a product, it’s not often that you’ll have an instant success! Many times you may need to keep doing what He ask you to do, persisting on your duty post, in other words, you will often need to be Consistent over a period of time, before you see the desired or dreamed result! But the problem with many people is that they soon give up in life or on their dreams before they see the manifestation of their miracles or breakthrough in life! The word of God encourages us to be Consistent, not to give up or faint, and that’s the only way by which we’ll reap our reward or harvest – IF we Faint Not! So if you want to succeed in 2024, remain Consistent in your life’s pursuits, goals, dream or vision & in due season you’ll reap the desires harvest or result!

Galatians: 6:9 – “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.”

EVANGELISM

I’m assuming my reader is already a Christian Believer, in which case, Evangelism should be a Priority to you! Soul Winning is the most important item on God’s agenda! So if you want God to get involved in your affairs & help you reach your dreams in 2024 & in life; then get involved in His affairs & bring souls to His Kingdom! Use any & every opportunity you have to share the gospel & tell people about Christ & The Love of God! Support ministries (like ours) that are in the forefront of taking the Gospel to the nations & bringing the lost to Christ, because that’s the only thing that has an eternal value & has the greatest reward in heaven & in eternity! … But if you’ve read so far and you don’t already have a relationship with God, then you need to get right with God & make a Decision to surrender your Life to Christ & let Him be the Savior of your Soul! Do it NOW, ‘Cos 2024 is NOT even guaranteed! Today is the Day of Salvation & Now is the Acceptable Time!

Mark 16:15-16 “And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. 16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.”

GOD’S PRESENCE-

The Presence of God is our greatest asset in life. God’s Presence with you guarantees your victory in life’s battles! It guarantees you are coming out of that fire or trials, & it assures you that no matter how 2024 turns out, you can be sure you’ll come out triumphantly. I pray for you now: May God’s Presence go with in the journey into 2024 & may you never loss His Presence this 2024!

Isaiah: 43:2 “When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.”

GOD’S MERCY

God is a Merciful God, full of compassion. He delights to show Mercy on his people & he’s declared that He’ll have Mercy on whom He chose to have Mercy on! I Pray that in 2024, you’ll find Mercy before The Lord. His Mercy makes his planned Judgment over you to be averted; it’ll make the enemy’s judgment against you to be aborted while God’s Mercy over rules all accusations against you. In this life & when we come to the end of our lives down here, what we’ll need the most is the Mercy of God upon us, which guarantees His Forgiveness. May you find Mercy before God in 2024!

Romans: 9:15 “For he saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Bishop (COL) VINCENT N. PAUL is a Motivational & Anointed Preacher, Teacher, Chaplain, Prolific Author, Publisher & Broadcaster. He’s President of: Vincent Paul Ministries Int’l.; Kingdom Power Ministries Int’l; & Bishop, Kingdom Power Chapel. He’s also the President/CEO, Vincent Paul Group, Inc. & President/CEO, Persistence Works TV Network! He’s a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve & also a Kentucky Colonel.

He’s appeared on: ABC 7, CBN ‘Turning Point’, NTA Network; WHTV; TCT TV; KCHF TV; BEN TV London & PWTN. He’s been featured in New York Daily News, Vanguard ‘Papers, etc. He’s published 20 Books in his Persistence Works Book Series & publishes Persistence Works Magazine & Persistence Works E-Newsletter – reaching over 100,000 people in 150 nations!

He holds a B.A. degree from University of Ibadan; M.A. [Leadership] & Master of Divinity [M.Div.] both from Liberty University. He also holds an Executive Masters in Public Administration from Golden Gate University, San Francisco CA. He’s been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters from Westgate University for his prolific writings!

Bishop Paul & Edith Vincent are based in El Paso, Texas, USA. Visit his websites: www.PersistenceWorks.tv www.vincentpaulorg.com

