Access Bank acquires Atlas Mara Zambia, targets top-3 by 2027

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Access Bank Zambia has completed the acquisition of African Banking Corporation Zambia Limited, trading as Atlas Mara Zambia.

Access Bank Zambia is a subsidiary of Access Bank Plc.

With the completion of the acquisition, Access Zambia will now move towards integrating and merging Atlas Mara Zambia into its operations, to create one of the top five banks in Zambia by total assets, with prospects to be in the top three by 2027.

Commenting on the transaction, Dr Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive of Access Holdings said, “This marks a significant milestone for Access Bank as we work towards achieving our vision of being the World’s Most Respected African Bank.

“We are poised for success by harmonizing the robust brands, rich heritage, shared values, and best practices of both companies to create opportunities for all our stakeholders in Zambia and the SADC region,” he said.

Access Zambia aims to offer innovative and personalized products and services to both the corporate and retail segments.