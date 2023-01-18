Lagos Alaba market boils as police, traders clash; one shot

A trader was shot at the popular Alaba Rago Market in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State yesterday.

According to police spokesman in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, operatives from the Okokomaiko Division were at the market to effect the arrest of a suspect but were attacked by traders trying to shield their own from being arrested.

“Policemen of Okokomaiko Division today went into Alaba Rago Market to effect arrest of a suspect but came under heavy attack from a large number of traders,” he tweeted.

“In a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in fatal injury to one of the attackers.

“A detailed investigation has commenced into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.”