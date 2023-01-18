Healthcare:Umahi pledges to construct New Teaching Hospital

..as FG restates partnership with Ebonyi Govt on improved healthcare

By CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Minister of State for Health Hon Joseph Ekumankama, has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government, to partner with Ebonyi State Government in improving the healthcare needs of the people.

In a related development, Governor David Umahi, has pledged to construct a New Teaching hospital for the State owned University.

Hon Ekumankama made the assertion on the occasion of the Familiarization visit/commissioning of projects executed by the Management of the National Fistula Center (NOFIC) Abakaliki.

Hon Ekumankama commended the Medical Director Professor Obuna and the management team, for their ingenuity and competence in the development of the facility in the hospital.

“This will avail more opportunities to improve healthcare delivery to the people”

In a speech, Governor David Umahi applauded the Medical Director Professor Obuna for his professional efficiency, while commending the State former Governor Martin Elechi for conceiving the establishment of the Center.

” This government will construct a new Teaching hospital for the State, we will assist David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences Uburu, to set up an oxygen plant”

Umahi lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for his continous intervention in the State.

” I commend the management of NOFIC for borrowing the concrete technology in the construction of it’s internal roads”

Earlier in an address, the Medical Director National Obstetric Fistula Center Abakaliki, Professor Johnson Akuma Obuna, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor David Umahi, for their contributions to the development of the center.

“Projects commissioned during the event included Oxygen Plant with capacity to produce 96 cylinders of 6 cubic meters each, 4-D Sonoscape Doppler Ultrasound machine, Ontology Health Records Building, Maternity Complex Building and Dual Access Roads among others.