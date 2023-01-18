Champion Newspapers Limited
Joy as new car prize winner emerges from Port Harcourt in Glo promo

By Editor
It was a moment of Joy and celebration in Port Harcourt, Rivers State,
on Tuesday, January 17, as a resident of the city won a brand new car in
Glo Festival of Joy promo.
The lucky winner, 39-year-old Electrical Engineer, Ime Etukudo, received
the keys to his new car at a colourful presentation ceremony.  He
recounted his journey to becoming a brand new car owner after opting
into the Festival of Joy promo.
According to him, “when I got a call from a Glo official, my first
instinct was that it was a fraudster, but when the caller insisted that
I should come to Glo office and even said I should I should look at the
video of the office on my Whatsapp, I became convinced and I screamed.
My fellow workers immediately joined me in celebrating, while some
volunteered to follow me to the Glo office. Immediately, I called my
wife to break the good news to her. I am very happy. I thank God and
thank Globacom for making me a brand new car owner, after I sold my old
car last year”.
71 other winners emerged as generator, sewing machine and rechargeable
fan winners. They all expressed their profound gratitude to the network
and its leadership for conceiving the promo.
Speaking at the event, the special guest, Hon. Azeru Opara, commended
Globacom for its spirit of giving back to the people, adding that the
company had over the years empowered many Nigerians. He urged other
corporate entities to emulate the good gestures of the company.
Globacom’s Regional Manager, Port Harcourt, Mr. Augustine Mamuro, urged
Glo subscribers to make use of the opportunity provided by the Festival
of Joy promo to win their own prizes. “You could be among the next batch
of winners. Simply dial *611# to join the promo and keep recharging for
voice and data (as desirable) during the promo period in order to be
eligible to win the prizes on offer”. He explained.
The event which was attended by the representative of the Mayor of Port
Harcourt, Barrister Chile Owuru, also had in attendance the official of
National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Port Harcourt office, Mr.
Walson Dambo, nollywood actors, Ese Eriata and Mike Godson as well as
Glo Business partner and Managing Director of Digital Orbit, Mr. Austin
Ufio.​
