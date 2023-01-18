Joy as new car prize winner emerges from Port Harcourt in Glo promo

It was a moment of Joy and celebration in Port Harcourt, Rivers State,

on Tuesday, January 17, as a resident of the city won a brand new car in

Glo Festival of Joy promo.

The lucky winner, 39-year-old Electrical Engineer, Ime Etukudo, received

the keys to his new car at a colourful presentation ceremony. He

recounted his journey to becoming a brand new car owner after opting

into the Festival of Joy promo.

According to him, “when I got a call from a Glo official, my first

instinct was that it was a fraudster, but when the caller insisted that

I should come to Glo office and even said I should I should look at the

video of the office on my Whatsapp, I became convinced and I screamed.

My fellow workers immediately joined me in celebrating, while some

volunteered to follow me to the Glo office. Immediately, I called my

wife to break the good news to her. I am very happy. I thank God and

thank Globacom for making me a brand new car owner, after I sold my old

car last year”.

71 other winners emerged as generator, sewing machine and rechargeable

fan winners. They all expressed their profound gratitude to the network

and its leadership for conceiving the promo.

Speaking at the event, the special guest, Hon. Azeru Opara, commended

Globacom for its spirit of giving back to the people, adding that the

company had over the years empowered many Nigerians. He urged other

corporate entities to emulate the good gestures of the company.

Globacom’s Regional Manager, Port Harcourt, Mr. Augustine Mamuro, urged

Glo subscribers to make use of the opportunity provided by the Festival

of Joy promo to win their own prizes. “You could be among the next batch

of winners. Simply dial *611# to join the promo and keep recharging for

voice and data (as desirable) during the promo period in order to be

eligible to win the prizes on offer”. He explained.

The event which was attended by the representative of the Mayor of Port

Harcourt, Barrister Chile Owuru, also had in attendance the official of

National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Port Harcourt office, Mr.

Walson Dambo, nollywood actors, Ese Eriata and Mike Godson as well as

Glo Business partner and Managing Director of Digital Orbit, Mr. Austin

Ufio.​