Labour Party is not in alliance with any party, says Plateau guber candidate

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Ahead of the 11th March,2023 governorship and state Assembly elections, Labour Party governorship candidate in Plateau state, Dr. Patrick Dakum has kicked against rumors of merging with other political parties in the state.

In a press release signed and issued to newsmen Friday in Jos by the director of media Dakum/Pwajok governorship campaign council, Hon.Nuhu Gagara said it is mere imagination of mischief makers.

He called on the Labour party loyalists and Plateau people to disregard such information as it is tantamount to destabilizing party’s strategy.

According to the spokesman, Plateau State Labour Party Governorship Campaign Council has been undaunted with calls that the Labour Party is in alliance with a political party in the state.

“This is totally false as the LP is going into the Governorship and the House of Assembly elections stronger, better, committed and with the chance of winning resoundingly.

“We are calling on all Obedient, Dakumlated and Edified Supporters to brace up for the March 11, 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly Elections.

” It is most laughable, unfair and unpatriotic for rumor mongers to reduce Dr. Patrick Dakum and Hon. Edward Pwajok SAN as fare weather politicians having criss-crossed the entire 17 LGAs of Plateau State, spoken to PIDAN, JNI, CAN, Professional Groups, Bodies etc more than any other candidate by insinuating that they will chicken out when there is light at the end of the tunnel”, he mentioned.

The mouthpiece also added that, “the duo of Dakum/Pwajok and 24 House of Assembly candidates are the best candidates, the most competent, the most experienced and above all, the most loved by the people of Plateau who have been penciled to win the Governorship elections based on the report of credible polling research bodies in the recent past in Nigeria and abroad.”

The media and publicity committee of the Dakum/Pwajok Campaign Council calls on all supporters, lovers and the voters of the LP to continue to work assiduously for the success of the Governor and all LP Candidates across the 24 State Constituencies of the State in the March 11, 2023 Elections.