Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

BREAKING: Old Naira notes to remain legal tenders until December 31, 2023 – Supreme Court

Latest News
By Peter
17
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

 

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has halted the implementation of the Naira Design policy of the Federal Government and ordered that the Old 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes remain legal tenders, running concurrently with the New notes until December 31, 2023.

In a Unanimous decision by the seven-man panel of the Apex Court read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the Court held that the demonetization policy is not consistent with the constitution.

The court also set aside the directive in the policy, limiting the amount for withdrawal, and declaring it as unconditional.

The Court held that the President cannot issue directives on Naira Redesign without proper consultation with the National Economic Council and the Federal Executive Council.

Details later…

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8912 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

BREAKING: Six states asks S/Court to void the pronouncement…

Breaking: El-Rufai, Bello, Matawalle storm Supreme Court as…

March 11 state elections to hold as scheduled —- INEC

Polls: Obi, Atiku reject Tinubu as President-elect, blast…

1 of 1,441