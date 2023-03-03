2023 Election: How Prophet Dr. Kelechi Emmanuel’s prophecies on Nigeria’s Presidential election came to pass

The Nigerian political climate has been characterised by people of questionable character and morals. This singular position has put the nation in a backward spiral, a nation with so much prospects and potential yet so little progress and development.

The much anticipated Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election held last weekend amidst uncertainties and as expected, a winner has emerged. The Independent national electoral commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the keenly contested election.

One of the major Prophet in Nigeria, Prophet Kelechi Emmanuel Ugochukwu did a write ups on his Facebook page on 24th February 2023 a day to the presidential election telling Nigerians that its not over for Yemi Osinbanjo, adding that he is seen and mentioned for good. The man of God, Prophet Kelechi Emmanuel saw him in his revelation been celebrated again, many were celebrating him. During the Celebration he will be in a position where he will be left to make a choice. Yemi Osinbanjo might likely be given an interim president.

Prophet Dr Kelechi Emmanuel Ugochukwu, a prophet to nations who prophecy the outcome of the election, on his prophecy said after the presidential election, a winner will emerge. The winner will go to court and the opposition party who did not win will also go to court but there will be a Court case on both the winner of the election and the loser due to fowl play observed during the election which will involve DSS arresting the both parties.

It is obvious that the prophecy made by Prophet Dr Kelechi Emmanuel is beginning to come to pass. In today’s News, Peter Obi has agreed to go to court while Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already made a way to court. All this prophecies was said before the presidential election day.

