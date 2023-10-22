Kingdom Achievers Award partners with Boomplay Music , Pulse NG in forthcoming Award event

Kingdom Achievers Award (KAA), an organization that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations in Nigeria, has announced a strategic partnership with Boomplay Music and Pulse NG for the forthcoming award event. The partnership is aimed at enhancing the visibility and reach of the event and creating a platform that connects with a wider audience.

Boomplay Music, Africa’s largest music streaming service steps in as an official brand partner and they will provide a platform for the KAA, where attendees can vote for their favourite music creatives.

Pulse NG, a leading news, entertainment, and lifestyle platform, will play an instrumental role in the promotion of the event through various channels, creating buzz and generating interest among the public.

The Kingdom Achievers Award is an annual event that recognizes outstanding achievements in various fields, especially entertainment, and philanthropy. This year’s edition promises to be an exceptional event with the involvement of Boomplay Music and Pulse NG. The organizers have assured attendees of an unforgettable experience that celebrates and inspires excellence.

