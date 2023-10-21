Akeredolu Is up to task in governing Ondo State, says Spokesman

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Contrary to the claim of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is found wanting in the administration of the state, his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, has emphasized that the Governor was fulfilling his constitutional duties in the state.

Olatunde said since the Governor’s return from a medical vacation, he had continued to advance the state’s development in all areas.

The Governor’s spokesperson made these comments during a radio program monitored in Akure, the state capital on Friday.

On the notion that the state is in a state of crisis, Olatunde said: “This is the narrative of some individuals whose self-interest continues to drive their sudden media advocacy. What do they mean by ‘in crisis’? The people of Ondo State can attest that the government is operational and effective. How can they claim the state is in crisis? Is development halted? Are various government departments not functioning?

“As of now, Governor Akeredolu’s administration is constructing the first-ever flyover in Akure, the state capital. Notably, no government has ever built a flyover in the state since its creation. In the past six years, this is the second flyover under this administration. The impact of the Governor and the government is evident through projects that enhance people’s lives.

“As part of the administration’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, palliatives are being distributed across the three senatorial districts. Governor Akeredolu’s government has adopted innovative approaches to distribute these relief measures.

“After the Governor’s return from his medical vacation, he approved the recruitment of 150 staff for the state Internal Revenue Service. The recruitment process began at the Public Service Institute (PSTI) in Ilaramokin, featuring Computer-Based Tests (CBT) starting on October 9, 2023.

“The Governor also approved the construction of tax stations in Ondo and Ikare, as well as a revenue court in Akure. Progress is already visible on these projects.

“Don’t forget that it was after the Governor’s return that he signed the Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Bill into law. He has also established a team to identify LCDA headquarters. Progress is being made on this front.

“In fact, after his return, the Governor signed the 2023 Appropriation bill for the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) into law following its passage by the State House of Assembly”.

On the insinuations that the Governor is incapacitated as previously claimed by the former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Olatunde stressed that an incapacitated Governor could not have received the current National Leadership of the party on a courtesy visit.

“Keep in mind that there are individuals still opposing Governor Akeredolu’s roles in establishing Amotekun and advocating for a Southern Presidency. Consider these factors when evaluating these insinuations.

“Governor Akeredolu is not incapacitated. The Governor addressed this issue when he received the current National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. The former Chairman, Adamu, didn’t contact the Governor during his treatment in Germany. It’s absurd to declare someone incapacitated without even attempting to communicate with them.

“The truth of the matter is that the Governor is fulfilling his constitutional roles. If anyone asserts otherwise, ask them what’s currently left undone in the state. Workers are receiving their salaries on time, and leave bonuses have been paid. Permanent Secretaries have received brand new SUVs as official vehicles. The state is thriving.

“Vulnerable individuals receiving palliatives and pensioners receiving additional N10,000 monthly alongside their pensions are experiencing the Governor’s presence. Those witnessing progress on the Flyover construction in areas like Shagari, Onyearugbulem and Irese road can feel the Governor’s presence. People in Sijuade in Akure, driving on rehabilitated smooth roads are also experiencing the Governor’s impact.

“Market women and artisans, who benefit from regular salary payments and leave bonuses, feel the presence of the Governor. Consider this, how often do they see the Governor in person? They primarily feel his impact when there’s increased market activity and patronage.

“The Amotekun corps and other security agencies are functioning effectively. Free school shuttle buses are operating, and road construction is ongoing in the SIB-Alagbaka area. The construction of ultra-modern University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital complexes is nearly complete, with 250-bed facilities in Akure and Ondo.

“Those claiming that Ondo State is in crisis are merely motivated by their interests. Don’t lend credence to their statements”, the spokesman further said.

