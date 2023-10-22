The Big Break Moment unveils Grand Prize for 2023 winner

The Big Break Moment, a leading talent search platform, is thrilled to announce that this year’s champion will drive home in a brand-new Changan CS35 Plus luxury car. This exciting development underscores the incredible journey of the show and its unwavering commitment to recognizing the creativity and talents of Nigerian youth.

The visionary Executive Producer of the Big Break Moment, Barr. Orbby Agwuncha, along with its Founder, Tayo Folorunsho, revealed this exciting news, emphasizing the platform’s core mission of bridging the gap between traditional education and the dynamic entertainment industry. The Big Break Moment is revolutionizing talent development and discovery by providing students with a global stage to showcase their remarkable skills.

The upcoming edition promises to be a spectacular event that will captivate audiences. The grand finale, set to take place in Abuja, will see the deserving winner presented with a brand-new car. Runners-up will also be rewarded with enticing prizes and valuable endorsements from esteemed corporate partners.

The launch of the show’s second season occurred this August in Abuja, unveiling the thrilling theme, #RepYourCampus.

This year’s organizers are dedicated to discovering and spotlighting the extraordinary talents of university students, with a specific focus on singing, acting, and dancing. They are set to ensure that all contestants, not just the winner, are handsomely rewarded. It is a platform that believes in sharing the spotlight and recognizing talent at every level.

The Big Break Moment is a dynamic talent search platform dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of stars. Committed to bridging the gap between education and entertainment, the platform offers a transformative space for students to showcase their skills and talents on a grand scale.

The show takes immense pride in collaborating with undergraduates from across the nation, furthering its mission to expand knowledge and create opportunities for emerging talents.

