Kidnappers of a female corps member demand N5m

From Barry Agbanigbi – Asaba

Special detectives from the Delta State Police Command, Asaba are piecing together details of the alleged kidnap yesterday of a National Youth Service Corps member Onoriode Maryjane.

The victim who was deployed to Osun state was reportedly kidnapped in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state, A Close family source confirmed that Maryjane was on a social visit to her fiancé in a neighboring community Jesse in Ethiope West Local Government Area..

Further details of the incident were as sketchy as conflicting. A source said she was returning from Jesse when she had gone to visit her fiancé when ran into the hands of the kidnappers a few kilometers from her native home Eku.

Another account hinted that the victim kidnapped story could not be verified.

The family was reported to have raised alarm when all calls put across to Maryjane did not yield any positive response after hours of fruitless wait.

We don’t know the particular road she took, we only have two alternative roads to Eku when you are coming from Oghara, one is Amokpe, Agholokpe, Okpara waterside road and the other one is sapele Warri road. We find ourselves in a situation that demands our immediate attention because her life is in grave danger as the hoodlums are demanding a ransom of 5 million Naira for her release, and unfortunately, we do not have the means to meet this demand.

When contacted, the Police image maker, Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident. He said the Police are on the matter.