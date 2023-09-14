Insecurity : The recent high rates of kidnapping for ransom in Taraba State

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Taraba State has for the past months have been witnessing series of attacks and kidnappings.

This has caused residents of Jalingo the state capital a source of serious concern whom now sleep with one of their eyes open for fear of being abducted.

A resident Aminu Abdullahi while bearing his mind said,

“We condemned the rising spade of kidnapping for ransom in the state capital.

“We are appealing to government and security agencies to come into our rescue. We cannot sleep with our two eyes close, for the fear of kidnappings, Killings and armed banditry activities.

Recall that Taraba State on record has for 8 years running now transformed into one of the states in the Northeast that has prevalent record of kidnap cases.

The residents said that several factors where responsible which hitherto was neglected by previous government.

Investigation reveals that from 2015 to date, over 3, 000 people have been kidnapped in Taraba state.

The worst recorded case that has portrayed the state in negative light was the kidnap and murder of the late Hosia Ibi, member representing Takum 1 in the state house of assembly on December 31, 2017.

The late law maker was kidnapped by three unidentified gunmen in his home town in Takum on a fateful Saturday night.

On February 2020, one person was confirmed dead in an attempt to kidnap Dr. Mike Dio-Jen, the former Provost of Taraba College of Education Zing, at his residence in Jalingo.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, at the Green Beach area of Kona ward, in Jalingo.

On 4th February 2019 ,Uche Obi Igbo business man and three other who live in same area in Mayo Dasa were kidnapped in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

In Bali local government, the situation is the same. A resident of the area, Jauro Musa said people in some villages of the local government hardly sleep with their eyes close.

“I am calling the attention of state Government, Senator, House of Representative member, Member house of Assembly Bali 1 and 2 to as a matter of urgency, intervene in the insecurities rampaging Kaigama Ward of Bali Local Government, Our citizen are having sleepless night. Many people are running helter skelter, Farmers are not finding it easy. I so much mush believe on the above mentioned representative and I believe they will intervene. thank you.

The Taraba State Police Command confirmed the killing of a female and the abduction of no fewer than two persons in the Jalingo metropolis by unknown gunmen.

The incident occurred in the Mile Six area in the early hours of Sunday.

Confirming the report, the spokesperson of the command, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed this saying,

“There was a kidnap in the house of one Balanko Alex in Mile Six area of Jalingo today.”

According to him, the unknown gunmen gained access to the house via the fence, killed the owner of the house and his wife before disappearing with two persons.

He said the command had put in place mechanisms to fast-track the arrest of the kidnappers. He urged persons with useful information to reach out to the command.

Some Mile Six residents who spoke with Daily Champion, lamented the recurring attacks on the area and urged the governor to use his military experience to address the problem.

They also urged him to provide logistics to security operatives to make it easier to arrest the situation.

Our Correspondent reports that the latest attack comes a few days after some persons were kidnapped in the Mayo-Dasa, Gulum, ATC amongst other areas of the Jalingo metropolis.

Most residents of Jalingo the Taraba state capital, have been subjected into serious fear following the spate of kidnapping in the Mayo-Dassa area of the town where, hardly a day pass without a report of kidnapping.

Investigation reveal that, 14 people have been kidnapped just within the last eight days around, Mayo-Dassa Primary school, Gulum and air street, both within the Mayo-Dassa area of Jalingo.

The investigation further reveal that the kidnapped victims are mostly businessmen and successful farmers, but most prominent among them is a major distributor of an international breweries in the state.

A house owner Sunday John, said that, two of his tenants who are businessmen have relocated to other areas where they believe is safer within the town after renewing their rent few months ago.

“Two of my tenants who renew their rent not up to four months, have packed to another area within Jalingo following the spates of kidnapping here in Mayo-Dassa.

“Just within the last eight days, 14 people have been kidnapped and no contact has been established with their families for ransume negotiation. Those kidnapped so far are businessmen and successful farmers.

“As soon as is 7pm, the Mayo-Dassa Primary school, air street, and Gulum areas become a (No Go ), areas and the situation has created a lot of fear even in those leaving around the market side.

“90 per cent of well to do individuals are no longer sleeping in their houses. They only come around when is in a day hours and disappeared as soon as is 5pm in fear of been kidnapped” One of the resident expressed.

A businessman Chinedu Okoro, expressed that, he has moved his wife and three kids to Yola, Adamawa state where his elder sister and husband are, and has been staying with his secondary school mate whom they both schooled in Jos plateau state.

“I have moved my wife and three kids to Yola in Adamawa state where they are now with my elder sister and her husband. For me, I am now staying with one of my secondary school mate whom we schooled in Jos plateau state.

“The situation in Mayo-Dassa is scaring and one has to stay clear from the area. Anyone who is believe can have up to two million in his bank account, the person automatically is a target” He feared.

Investigation also reveal that, within the last five weeks, residents of ATC, Nukkai, Roadblock, New Era and Mayo-Dassa both in Jalingo have been complaining of mass movements of young people between the ages of 25-30 years, mostly in group any time is around 7pm, heading to strange directions.

However, DSP Usman Abdulahi, the Taraba state police public relations officer did not respond to calls put to his mobile phone to get the command’s efforts toward eradicating the situation in the area and Jalingo the state capital as a whole.

Besides all these high profile cases, many numerous unreported cases abound that made Jalingo almost an uninhabitable town for anyone with alternative choice.

The previous government for whatever reason completely ignored this debilitating security challenges and vacated the town with no even street lights or patrol vehicles for security agents. It will therefore be unfair for anyone to begin to criticise a 100 days old government who inherited this behemoth rot without taking into consideration the meticulous processes that goes into reconstructing a foolproof security Web, building from scratch bottom up.

To fully understand what’s happening in Jalingo and why it requires a national, or if possible international collaboration, you need to understand the topography of the state capital which long neglected beautiful landmarks that should have saved as a tourist attraction been transformed to safe havens and dens of kidnappers, fleeing terrorists and disgruntled local elements.

Jalingo’s rings of beautiful mountains bordered to the north by Lau, East by Yorro, south, and west by Ardo-Kola LGAs with a total land area of about 204,073 km nestled in a valley with an altitude of 351 meters above sea level offers a convenient hiding base for crime kingpins. Local collaboration should not be discontinuance in this scenario.

This relief configuration consists of high peak undulated and unexplored mountain ranges extending from the Kona area through the border between the state capital itself and Lau LGA down to Yorro and Ardo-kola LGAs in a circular ring form to Gongon area. Two major rivers; Mayo-gwoi and Lamurde drain the study region, which takes their source from the mountain ranges in Yorro LGA and emptied their content into the Benue river in the bushes of Tau.

This very challenging topography that have for years offered a safe haven for the criminals and how to take it over has been the source of sleepless night for His Excellency Dr Agbu Kefas and weekly meetings from Jalingo to the highest level of security echelon in Abuja. Many not familiar with security matters had wish to see Dr Agbu Kefas gesticulating on television giving away important security secrets to criminals in the name of doing “something”.

Many are unaware that these new government is confronting a complex Web of various categories of criminal gangs ranging from fleeing terrorists from Borno and Yobe on one side , illegal miners and their bosses that have been driven from their illicit activities by the Taskforce set up by His Excellency Dr Agbu Kefas, and local Indigenous criminals emboldened by the duo.

The new 100 days old Governor who is a very experienced Military officer is by nature and training a man of few words full of action, wisdom and courage, and is on top of the situation. Did anyone notice that it is wherever Dr Agbu Kefas rolls out some magical programs that makes the people of Taraba State to jubilate happily and praise his name that kidnappers will strike? What a coincidence! There’s no doubt that the opposition up to date has refused to accept the fact that the elections has been won and lost!

There’s no iota of doubt whatsoever on our mind that Dr Agbu Kefas shall ultimately emerge as the best Governor in history of Taraba state in terms of performance. All well meaning Tarabans must remain focus and loyal to enjoy the new Taraba never seen before.

The constant activities of Kidnappings, Banditry and Killings in Taraba State and it’s neighboring communities have become worrisome and alarming.

In December 2017, Hon. Hosea Ibi, a Member Representing Takum 1 State Constituency, was abducted and brutally killed. His death was widely condemned, especially for the manner in which he was killed. The police, state, and federal governments all assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. Some weeks later, some suspects were paraded at the Taraba State Police Command, but nothing has been heard about the case since then. Years went by.

In early January 2021, Salihu Dovo, the Council Chairman of Ardo-kola Local Government Area in Taraba state, and his nephew were shot dead.

The gunmen broken into Dovo’s residence in the Sabon-Gari area of Jalingo, the state capital, took him away, and shot him miles away from his home.

This pattern has been followed in similar incidents, and stakeholders, government officials, and the police have all condemned the abductions and killings. However, few arrests have been made, and little progress has been achieved in investigations.

In January 19, 2023, the two wives and five children of the Chief of Mutum Biyu, HRH Sani Mohammed, were abducted by gunmen in their residence in Jalingo, the state capital.

After some weeks, they were all killed.

On Sunday 7th May 2023, news broke that the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Takum Local Government Council, Boyi Manja, was kidnapped, and his orderly was killed instantly.

This pattern has already been put into play, and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has issued a statement condemning the attack.

These incidents are not limited to notable persons; hundreds of people are kidnapped every month in Taraba and Nigeria, and authorities are not doing enough to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

In 2020, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ali Sani Pantami, suspended the sale of SIMs and directed that all telecom subscribers link their phone lines with the National Identification Number (NIN).

His reason was that bandits and other criminals would be trapped. However, two years down the line, the activities of bandits and their affiliates are on the rise. Kidnapping is not limited to high-profile individuals, and it has become a common occurrence.

The Government needs to go beyond rhetoric to address insecurity by recruiting more personnel and enhancing the country’s technological sector, particularly in the fight against crime. Though a lot of community efforts have been put in place, particularly in the area of vigilante groups who are at the forefront to assist security operatives to fish out bad eggs, a lot needs to be done as fast as possible to contain the rising security threats in the state and country.

Similarly, Council Boss of Ussa Local Government Council, Abershi Musa resigns his appointment over Governor Ishaku’s complicity and citing governor Darius Ishaku’s indifference to the killings as the reason for his resignation.

The council boss tendered his resignation letter to then governor Darius Ishaku after serving in the capacity for six months.

Speaking to journalists, Musa explained that the inhuman attitude and the inaction of the governor over the continued killings by suspected herdsmen in Ussa local government was the reason behind his decision to quit the government.

According to him, it amounts to betrayal if he continues to be part of the government that has shown obvious indifference that borders on complicity in the killings of his people just because he wants to remain in power and enjoy the benefits that come with the position.

“The inhuman attitude of governor Darius Ishaku over the killings of my people in Ussa local government by herdsmen is the reason why I have tendered my resignation letter as a caretaker chairman of the local government. I am not hungry so, i can’t be chairman while my people are being killed and nothing is done about.

“I don’t want to be seen as a compromise in the situation. I want my integrity maintained because my people already know who I am. When the situation started months ago, I quickly informed the governor through phone conversation but no action was taken toward ending the killings. At a joint security meeting again, I drew the attention of the governor but he has refused to respond or take action to end the killings even as we speak.

“My people are being killed on a daily basis for reason best known to the killers and their sponsors and governor Ishaku has refused persistently to comment.

“Just this week, 15 people were attacked and killed, the Palace of (Kwe Ando Madugu), the 3rd class Chief of Lisan Chiefdom was also attacked and destroyed by angry youth who believed that I and the chief have the capacity to stop the Fulani attack in the area but are not doing so.

“It is not all about me being chairman. It’s all about the people, the poor masses of the local government. How can I be chairman and watch helplessly when my people are being killed?

“I didn’t beg for the appointment, the governor called me and I gave him condition that the appointment must be the type that I will touch the lives of my Usa people. Even at the joint security meeting, I told the governor that we can not condole any killing in Usa because, our people must farm this year. Farming is the only source of my people’s earning, they didn’t farm last year due to headsmen attacks and they must farm this year to live. It doesn’t matter whether I am chairman or not, all I want is to stop the killings and let my people farm and live a normal life.

“Several questions are being asked on why governor Ishaku has refused to take any action on the continued killings in Ussa. The citizens are saying may be is because Ussa local government did not vote for the governor in the last senatorial election but I think as a politician, you don’t expect certain percentage of votes from people and if the game turn to the opposite then the people automatically become your enemies. But if that is the case, has the governor forgotten so soon that the same people gave him massive votes in 2015 and 2019? I think if that is the governor’s reason then, he is not a politician and is purely inhuman of him.

“I am already discussing with stakeholders on how to stop the situation so, I wish to appeal to people of the local government to remain calm and distance from any action that would spark more trouble in the area” he explained.

Our Correspondent recall that a prominent member of the Ishaku’s cabinet resigned from the government not long ago for reasons most people believe are not unconnected to the killings.

Still in the same Local Government, 11 people were killed many injured by suspected herdsmen.

The suspected herdsmen attacked Villages in Ussa Local Government of Taraba State killing 11 people.

The headsmen launch the attacks along Lissam-Kwesati road and Fikyu, Ussa LGA.

The Chief of Kpambo Chiefdom Ussa Local Government Area kwe Andekin Amos Musa while speaking on the issue on telephone, appeal to the government to come to the rescue of his people.

The royal father said the people of the area were being killed on the daily basis by Fulani militia.

He directly pointed at the fulani herdsmen of killing a woman and her two males children at Fikyu axis while ten people were also killed along kwesati road.

He noted that despite the peace Accord between Fulani and Kuteb , but the fulanis are still on rampage advancing towards the directions of his people which is uncalled for.

“The fulanis who returned back after the peace accord did not come back with their wives thinking were back for peace.

“Unfortunately suddenly, the herdsmen started destroying most of their farm products, economic trees, eat up our food , pulled down our corn for their cows to eat.

The Traditional Ruler disclosed that despite the presence of security personnel in the affected areas as if is not yielding any positive results.

He said his people are peace loving people asked them not to go on reprisal attacks, but should allow the government to do the needful.

He further urge the government to intensify the security personnel with arms and ammunitions stressed that most of the herdsmen are moving round with sophisticated and dangerous weapons.

An attempt by our correspondent to speak with the PPRO Usman Abdullah proved abortive as his unable to pick calls.

Similarly, bandits numbering over 60 invaded Garin Baka village in Ardo_Kola local government area of Taraba state and killed many people.

The gunmen came into the village from their den located on top of a mountain at about 7.30pm Friday and opened fire from all directions.

Findings further reveal that the gunmen set houses on fire and rustled cows and also looted shops and ware houses.

A resident, Yakubu Garba said when the attackers came when many of the villagers were praying inside mosque.

He stated further that prayers was halted and their was pandemonium in the village as residents ran for their life.

According to him, some of the residents escaped into a near by forest but two of his family members were among those killed during the attack.

He said many other people escaped into the forest with gun wound.

He said so far more than ten bodies were recovered but several people including women and children are still missing.

Garba, further further stated that soldiers and police were drafted to the community.

Spoke person of Taraba Police Command SP Usman Abdullahi confirmed the attack but could not give actual figure of those killed because according to him official report of the incident was still being awaited from Sunkani police Division.

In similar development, 2 Police Officers Shot Dead 2 Injured At INEC Collation Centre in a clash between the Police and Military.

Witnesses said a minor disagreement between soldiers and policemen guarding INEC headquarters in the state snowballed into a crisis that lasted nearly an hour.

According to sources, soldiers, who sent policemen away from the INEC collation centre, later invaded police headquarters and chased away police officers on duty.

Injured policemen were rushed to Police Clinic, Jalingo.

Vehicles parked inside the police headquarters were reportedly vandalised during the incident

Sporadic shots triggered panic among residents as shops, markets and houses were shut.

During a joint press conference, police commissioner in the state, Suleiman Amodu, said a high-powered investigative panel would be set up to establish the cause of the incident.

The conference was attended by the Commandant, 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Jalingo, Brig General Frank Etim, and the state Director of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Also, dead bodies of 2 wives , 5 children killed by Kidnappers recovered.

The Chief of Mutumbiyu Justice Sani Muhammed (rtd) confirmed that decomposed bodies of his two wives and five children was found.

He confirmed this through Telephone that the dead bodies of his family members were discovered early morning Saturday and will be brought to Mutumbiyu for burial.

“The bodies of my family members killed by kidnappers was found and will be brought to Mutumbiyu.

Recall that eight family members of the Monarch were abducted by gunmen suspected kidnappers at his Jalingo personal resident seventeen days ago and a boy aged 14 among the abducted families of the Monarch escaped from the kidnappers two days ago and was brought to the palaceof the Monarch.

Taraba state government on his part, condemned the gruesome murder of mornach’s family.

In a statement issue by the then Commissioner of Information and Re-Orientation, Mrs. Lois Emmanuel to newsmen in Jalingo, the Government described the act as Barbaric,Ungodly, Inhuman and Uncivilized regretting that it’s sustained efforts to rid the state of Kidnappings and other forms of Banditry was being thwarted by the recent developments in the State.

“The government reiterates it’s resolve to continue to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties of the citizens and vowed to network with the security Agencies in the State to bring to book the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“The Government Condoled with the Monarch, His Royal Highness and the people of Mutum-Biyu Chiefdom on the unfortunate incident and prayed God to repose the souls of the Deceased and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable Loss “the statement concluded.

The high stage of insecurity in Taraba state some residents of Taraba State attributed it to the recent automatic disengagement of 200 staff of the moribund multi Villion Naira Taraba Green House.

Residents of the State who decried the sudden increase of bandits activities in the state alleged that the 200 disengaged staff of the moribund multi billion Naira Taraba green house are the newly recruited bandits operating in the state.

Our Correspondent gathered that the immediate past council chairmen of Sadauna local government Hon. Oliver Wubon and that of Gassol local government Hon. Musa Abdullahi Chul, have earlier this year declared their localities as a no go areas.

Hon. Wubon told journalists in Jalingo that kidnappers operating in the area were now demanding for advance payment from residents to avoid being kidnapped while, Hon. Abdullahi Chul said, the armed men after taking over most farm areas, they have issued a letter to him and other stakeholders in the local government that they were no longer interested in kidnapping poor people as their business was not moving higher as expected.

According to the council boss then, the kidnappers said they will concentrate on kidnapping political parties candidates for the 2023 election to make much money since they were not getting much ransom from poor people.

Our Correspondent further reports that, apart from the rural areas of the state where the spate of killings and kidnapping has become a normal daily routing, Jalingo the state capital is gradually becoming an unsafe environment for residents, as hardly a day pass without the news of either kidnapping, rubbery or assassination in the environ.

Our Correspondent also gathered that the governor Darius Ishaku’s multi billion Naira Taraba green house that has gone moribund since 2020 was commisioned on Aug. 25, 2017 by the Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo told the gathering that the project was a victory for agric technology, promised that the Federal Government was going to partner with Taraba state Government to improve Agricultural production in order to attain food sufficiency in the country.

Residents of the state who expressed worry over the sudden increase of bandits activities in the state alleged that, a good number of the 200 disengaged staff of the moribund green house have been recruited by bandits leaders to enable them earn a living since the company has collapsed and they were automatically disengaged from the services.

Mallam Shehu Buba, a resident of Jalingo, Cletus Ando of Wukari and Yusuf Maigeri of Sadauna local government, both lamented that, “Taraba is gradually becoming a no go area for residents.

“Almost all the local government areas have been taking over by the activities of bandits even in Jalingo, we are no longer safe. It is either you hear of kidnapping, rubbery or assassination in the state capital on a daily basis.

“The sudden increase of this act we want to believe that the 200 staff of the moribund multi billion Naira Taraba green house that were recently disengaged have been recruited into banditry and they are the ones terrorising the state.

“We are suprise that this company has collapsed within few years of establishment. We were told that the multi billion Naira green house engaged the services of 200 youths in different capacities and Governor Darius Ishaku himself told us that the main aim of establishing the company was to lift the youths out of street and curb criminality and banditry activities since it was believed that the acts were being committed by unemployed youth.

“Since 2020, the company became moribund and the 200 staff mostly youth after sometime were automatically disengaged from the services. We don’t know whether the governor only established the company as a strategy to wine the youth’s Hart for his second term ambition in 2019. Now we have bandits everywhere in the state and who knows if this guys are the ones terrorising the state?

“We do not know whether the federal government had withdrawn her decision to partner the state to boost the efficiency of the company. We are wondering what the state would tune into if this banditry activities continue”. The residents lamented.

It recall that Governor Darius Ishaku earlier in 2017 during an inspection visit to the company said, his decision for establishing the company was due to the fact that agriculture was the only surest means to engaging the youth productively and free the country from persistent recession.

He also disclosed during the visit that he would privatize the company before he leaves office due to what he believed as inability of the government to effectively manage and sustain the company.

He justified that, from the way other state-owned companies had been handled if green house is not privatize, it may suffer the same situation.

In August 2022, the Taraba State former Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu commiserate with Victims of bandits attacks in Kare-Kuka village in Gassol Local Government of the State.

He disclose this while sympathizing with the victims who are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center Jalingo.

The Deputy Governor described the attack as callous and inhuman act that would not be allowed to go free.

He was accompanied by some senior government officials went round the Accident and Emergency unit, Female and Male Surgical Wards of the hospital to inspect the victims who sustained various degrees of injuries during the attack.

“I promised to settle your medical bills and I prayed for your speedy recovery.

It recalled that some assailants suspected to be bandits on Friday attacked Kare-Kuka Village in Gassol Local Government Area of the state killing scores of people while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Deputy Governor of Taraba state Engr.Haruna Manu terminated his official assignment out of the state and returned back home to commiserates with victims of bandits’ attacks in Kare kuka and Garin Gidado communities in Gassol Local Government area of the state.

The attack by bandits on motorcycles led to the death of 16 persons in the communities and left many others with varying degrees of injuries.

The hoodlums, who invaded the communities last Friday, also set some houses ablaze,rendering many homeless.

He assured the people of the state that administration of Governor Darius Ishaku will continually frustrate the devilish operations of bandits and bring it to an end.

He called on the National Assembly to strengthen national security by enacting relevant laws that will provide security operatives with working tools to end security challenges facing the nation.

He also commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the incident and prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied on the visit by the Members representing Gassol LGA at TRHA Hon. Abbas Kaura and Hon.Sulaiman Abbas,Honorable Commissioner of Science & Technology who is also overseeing the Ministry of Information,Hon.Alhassan Hamman Gassol and other top government officials.

Taraba State have been in the news for long time now due to series of attacks by bandits in many villages of Gassol, Bali, Ussa and other communities of the state leading to the lost of lives and properties.

In an open letter title: “Bandits in Bali/Gassol LGAs of Taraba State”, written by Abdurrazaq Yusuf Moallahyidi Njiddawo of Tella town, Gassol LGA, to the Taraba State Deputy Governor, Engr. Haruna Manu, the former Senator Taraba Central Zone, Sen. Yusuf A. Yusuf, and the House of Representative Bali/Gassol Federal Constituency, Hon. Gambo Mubarak, urged them to do the needful to avoid been finish by the bandits.

“Bali/Gassol or Taraba Central Zone is highly blessed with almost everything a human being need in life, right from human and natural resources.

“Neighboring states and Cameroun in particular and the whole Nigeria in general do benefit immensely from the resources God bestowed upon and for us.

“Imagine a situation whereby there come a year in which there will be no agricultural products from Bali/Gassol due to the calamitous situation that befell the farmers.

“To all indications, this foresight is about to happen in Bali/Gassol LGAs soon.

“Undoubtedly, if the needful is not done by our concern stakeholders, and the intervention of the Almighty God, it will surely come to happen under our eyes. The consequences of this therefore, will be very bad for all of us.

He listed the areas that are been forcibly obtruded by the bandits either once or more killing, abducting and all sorts of terror attacks to includes: Gassol LGA

Gassol Axis: Karal, Ndiyanwo, Wuro-Jam, Wuro Bokki, Anema, Dadin kowa, Yola-Kareje, Garin-Karfe, Baba aso and Wuro Jingi villages.

Mutum-Biyu Axis: Jauro manu, Zip, Namnai, Kara-kuka, Garin Gidado and Chul villages.

Bali LGA: Takalafiya ward: Baba Juli, Garwa, Malam baba and Bokki villages.

“It is important to note that the people of the affected areas have ran away to the nearby villages (who are also in fear to been obtruded) living as migrants.

The pointed out the consequence of the ongoing terror attacks in Bali/Gassol to include:

Psychological aspect which is already manifesting in the victims of the bandits especially children and women, Social aspect will affect ceremonies of all kind, such as wedding and naming ceremonies, the inter-town football sports by our talented youths will be history and the tradition of people visiting their relatives in their villages will be no more.

“Economic aspect:

All our markets within and even outside Bali/Gassol will automatically halt. There will be no more kasuwan Buhu in Tella and Mutum-Biyu, so also kasuwan Doya, Kasuwan Kifi, Kasuwan Gwari and Kasuwan Tike of Tella and that of Iware. To mention

but a few.

“Agricultural aspect:

The booming rice business and other cash crops will be dimmed as those trailers coming from the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria on daily basis transporting all sorts of food and livestock will stop due to the insecurity bedeviling us and the inability of farmers to make a bumper harvest.

“Educational aspect:

The love of formal and informal education in the mind of our upcoming youths will be vanished. Schools might become IDPs camps.

“Religious aspect:

Religious leaders have become one of the major targets of the bandits. All religious activities will hardly be held. Reports has it that today in the kare-kuka as people are at the cemetery burying the victims of the bandits, they heard bandits’ gunshots again and eventually dispersed everyone. Remember that people get calm and motivated through admonishments of our scholars- he said.

“Lost of trust: People

will no longer trust each other as they believed that there are informants among them.

“Political aspect:

As we are fast approaching campaigns periods, collection of PVCs as well as the general election, those affected will not enjoy all this. Do remember the number of current and new voters as well as new polling units in these areas.

“Breach of law:

The longer government did not take a necessary action over the issue; the more people will think of alternative ways which cannot be controlled afterwards.

“Growth of crime:

Some people are only righteous and peaceful when there is peace and security in the land, otherwise they become criminals.

“You are all the sons of central zone. In as much as you represent us at your respective offices, please Fear Allah and find solution to this menace. The people of Bali/Gassol believed that you are in the position to know better than them as to who and how to end this problem.

He said that very individual is expected to contribute towards the development of his/her immediate environment.

“This letter serves as my own quota and of course on behalf of many if not all the Bali/Gassol people. Please do the needful before we be all hunt and ransacked – he added.

Bandits also attacked Jauro Manu village in Gassol local government area of killing five people while unspecified number of people kidnapped.

A resident, Mallam Saidu Usman told our correspondent on phone that the attackers came on Nine vectra and Bajaj motorcycles and stated shooting anyone on sight.

“They came around after 1 in the afternoon with two people each on a motorcycle and stated shooting at anyone they see.

“They killed five people on the spot and abducted unspecified number of people to unknown destination”. Usman narrated.

Taraba state police command through the PPRO, Usman Abdullahi confirmed the incident and said police were already on top of situation to track down the attackers.

Our Correspondent reports that the immediate past chairman of Gassol local government, Hon. Musa Abdullahi Chul had earlier in October 2021 and in February 2022, raised the alarm that Boko-haram terrorists were regrouping in a forest in the local government.

Correspondent also reports that the Council chairman’s alarm came barely after one month when suspected Boko-haram in military uniform test ran an explosive device on a Catholic church in the local government, blowing off the church.

Investigation also revealed that the bandits after blocking Yerima to Tella road, have a field day at Tella market carting away handsets at a charging point and breaking in shops and went away with goods worth Millions of Naira.

“Bandits have continuesly terrorise the state, especially Bali, Gassol, Karim – Lamido and recently Takum, Ussa and Yangtu communities.

Speaking on the raising stage of Insecurity, Taraba SDP Governorship Candidate Danladi Baido Tijos, condemns incessant attacks on communities.

This followed the attack on Sabongida Kpasimbe and Manya communities in Takum Local Government Area of the state among others.

In a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Mr. Anthony Maliki, Baido said the gunmen attack on two communities where hundreds of people fled for safety to Nyivu in Donga Local Government Area crossing River Donga was wicked and barbaric.

He expressed deep worry over the incident which according to him had become a recurring situation in the state and sympathise with the victims’ families.

“I called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency draft adequate military personnel to the area before the situation gets out of hands.

He also condemned the recent attack in Takum Local Government Area where about 21 communities were sacked, saying the present government in the state has failed to protect lives and property of its people.

He disclosed that about 120, 000 people were displaced and scores killed as a result of bandits attack since January this year around some local governments in southern part of Taraba State.

According to him, the people are no longer safe going to their farms for fear of being attacked and would lead to food shortages.

He said not too longer ago, gunmen attacked Nyifiye in the Takum Local Government Area of the state shooting at residents and destroying property.

Baido also said last week, parts of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, were attacked leading to the unfortunate death of several people, in Mile six Lassandi and CBN area while a medical doctor with the Federal Medical Centre, was attacked in his house behind the Catholic Cathedral, mile six.

He said with these attacks, citizens have no longer confident of government and security agencies protecting them, saying if the state capital will be so freely attacked, then no one is safe and called on security agencies to diligently carry out their duties of protecting the people.

Also speaking, the Chairman TEKAN ECWA Block, Rev. Dr. Phillip Micah Dopah said that the continues killings of innocent Tarabans, enough is enough of bloodshed in the land.

“The Fulani militias in Ussa,Takum and Yantu Special Development Area, unabated, is indeed a worrisome development, that must be condemned by well meaning Tarabans and Nigerians.

“Even with presence of military barrack in Takum, Yet credible source revealed that Yesterday Kijwean Tati Area, kunkean Area and kwenboi Area were attacked.

“As a leader in Christian community representing one of the largest Bloc in CAN Taraba State, on behalf of the pastors of our Bloc we want to add our voice to recent press release made by CAN chairman Taraba state to state that, The killings of our innocent brothers and sisters is Babaric, satanic, evil and unethical and must be stop by the federal might, we need peace in our land.

“We are appealing to the state Government especially our Governor Arch Darius Dickson Ishaku, that since our people can no longer be protected by federal might with the presence of military barrack in Takum, let Taraba State marshall and Taraba State local Vigilantee be deployed to the affected areas to maintain peace and normalcy.

“Enough is enough of blood shed in our land – he said.

He said that with the recent development in Kuje prison in federal Capital revealed that Terrorist seems to be in charge since they can rescue their people from, without arrest.

“For Justice and fairness to prevail let the Government at all level empower her citizens with Self Defense mechanism Since Self defense is constitutional.

“To the church of God in Taraba state and Nigeria,in a situation where by heaven seems to be silent in our situation, lets keep praying to God until our prayers are answered.

“Let us remember God’s promise and let’s listen to the voice of God, for His Grace is sufficient in all circumstances – he added.

Rev. Dopah, who doubles as the Director, Connectional Ministries of the Southern Nigeria Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC), said that people are being killed on a daily basis by bandits while others are kidnapped and even killed.

Soldiers were also killed in Tati village in Takum Local Government, Taraba State.

In his condolence message, former governor Darius Dickson Ishaku in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, the governor said:

“I received with great shock and sadness news of the killing of six soldiers of the 93 Battalion, Takum in an ambush by bandits during a military operation in Takum Local Government Area of the state.

He also expressed worry about the fate of the Commanding officer of the Battalion who was declared missing after the operation.

According to him, the attack on civilians and police officers in Takum prompted the reaction of the soldiers from the 93 Battalion had proved that the bandits had become even more desperate than ever to kill and to maim innocent people.

” I want to also use the opportunity to praised the gallantry of the soldiers led by the commanding officer of the battalion for reacting promptly to the distress calls by the people of the areas under the seize of the bandits which the operation resulted in the unfortunate death of six military officers and the uncertainty over the whereabouts of the commanding officer.

“I want to commisrate with the military, the immediate and extended families of the deceased military officers and urged Nigerians to also pray for the safe return of the Commanding Officer of the Battalion.

He used the opportunity to renew his calls on the people of the state to be vigilant and to always monitor strangers coming into their communities.

“May God to grant the souls of the deceased soldiers eternal rest – he added.

“We must also conclude that the grievances and murmuring being nurse by certain individuals who call themselves “Stakeholders” and “Professional Politicians” is unfounded , selfish and self-serving. Politics can never be a profession, but a means through which to serve the People. Politicians must have something to do and earn their livelihood besides politics – he concluded.