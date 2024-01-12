Keyamo urges new CEOs to prioritise transparency, efficiency

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, urged new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the aviation agencies to prioritise transparency , efficiency and collaboration.

Keyamo gave the advice in Abuja at the inauguration and induction for the newly appointed CEOs and Directors of the aviation agencies.

According to the Minister , such prioritise transparency , efficiency and collaboration is necessary to ensure effective public service delivery.

He said collective efforts would build a safe, secured and efficient aviation industry that would focuse on making Nigeria a hub that meets international standards.

“The President Bola Tinubu administration plans to focus on optimizing and boosting revenue generation for Nigeria’s Aviation industry, and ensure strict compliance with international regulations and standards.

“Our five-point Agenda is a tool toward achieving the Mandate, Vision, and Mission of the Ministry.

“These include- ensure strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s rating by ICAO,” he said.

Other agenda he mentioned was the development of human capacity within the industry optimising revenue generation for the Federal Government.

“To actualise the five-point agenda for the growth of the Nigerian Aviation value chain, the Aviation Ministry is looking forward to a new phase of partnership and collaboration.

“This include leveraging on the immense opportunities in the sector to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and joint-venture partnerships with heads of international economic organizations, presidents of transnational,”he said.

Keyamo said that t fostering collaboration, embracing change, leading with vision and commitment to excellence would shape the future of Aviation Ministry.

He reiterated that the CEOs commitment, strive for excellence and service, and expertise would contribute to the growth and success of the parastatals.

The minister said that the approval for leadership changes in the six parastatals under the ministry, was to elevate the standard of Nigeria’s Aviation sector and bolster consumer protection.

“The reshuffling, announced on Dec. 13, 2023 reflected the President’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of the passengers and all stakeholders in the Aviation industry in Nigeria.

“This event is aimed at bringing together the strategic Management staff of the Ministry and the new chief executives to get to know each other, and work towards the mandate, vision and mission of the Ministry.

“The Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are public institutions through which the government implements its policies and programs.

“The Ministry is responsible for the formulation and management of the government’s Aviation policies in Nigeria.

“It is directly responsible for overseeing air transportation, airport development and maintenance, provision of Aviation infrastructural services and other needs,” he said.

Keyamo said the agencies were burdened with the responsibility of giving meaning to public policies, and programmes for the wellbeing of the people.

According to him, MDAs are permanent institutions that ensure continuity and neutrality in governance, hence the need for the CEOs.