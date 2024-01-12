Herders making futile attempt to divert attention over Christmas eve killings- Plateau coalition group

Daniel Dauda, Jos.

A coalition of indigenous ethnic nationalities in Plateau state has declared that Herder’s are making futile attempts to justify the killing of over 200 innocent souls at Christmas eve attacks.

The indigenous youths led by Barr Dalyop Mwantiri, President of Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Mr. Philip Julson, Chairman Forum of Community Development Association Chairmen, Bokkos LGA and Dawap Sunday Dankaka,President Mwagavwul Youth Movement made this known in a press conference in Jos on Thursday.

The group said its attention has been drawn to a press release credited to the Coalition of Fulani Groups in Plateau State in which a wide range of claims and allegations were made against the people of Barkin Ladi Bokkos and Mangu LGAs as well as the Government of Plateau State.

“Ordinarily, this Press Release would have passed without a single comment from us, except that the unsuspecting public and indeed, the International Community would have been mislead into believing that the barbaric and dastardly massacre of Christmas-Eve meted out on the people of Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu LGAs are justified on the spurious grounds adduced by the so-call Coalition.

“This is because, the concocted, illogical and fictitious Press Release issued on the 7th day of January was just an attempt to cover, confuse, misdirect and downplay the heinous crimes committed by their bandits, and therefore, there was no sincere place for their pretentious condolences which actually amount to a hidden sense of mockery and hypocrisy as they spoke from both sides of the mouth.

By the misleading account of the so-call Coalition, how can this be true that a total number of 8 Districts have suddenly risen against the Fulani or their purported number of cattle herds without any reason? They should be honest enough to tell the world why this could even be the case. Could it be that the terrorist activities and banditry that has come to be associated with the majority of the Fulani, is indeed, their push-factor?

“To the best of our knowledge, Fulani herders have been hosted by our communities for decades, but have now, in our view, counted themselves unworthy of the hospitality and accommodation of the native peoples who are largely sedentary peasant farmers.

“From a wide range of experiences and parallels in other States and Regions of Nigeria that Fulani militants unleash terror on weak and harmless villages, annexed their lands and denied them access in those territories.

“In Plateau, there are over 102 Hamlets and villages that have been completely sacked and are being occupied by the Fulani. In addition, a peace loving and very kind Paramount Ruler of Bokkos LGA, HRH Da Lazarus Agai was gruesomely killed in cold-blood on his farm while a District Head and Village Head were both killed in similar circumstances.

Since the Federal security agencies cannot guarantee our safety, now we believed that the local government which is the government of the locals should rise up and armed the Vigilante, Hunters Association and other sister agencies otherwise we might go into extinction by not defending ourselves.

“Sadly today, over 200 of their subjects have also been massacred by the same bandits and terrorist elements whom the Fulani Coalition is advocating for their protection, and also be allowed to continue terrorizing the entire place. It’s a notorious fact that Fulani militants have been launching attacks and raiding Hamlets and Villages, committing all sorts of human rights abuses with the hope of displacing the natives, grabbing their lands and taking over the economic activities of those areas.

“So, it is very ironical for the victims of FULANI aggression and agenda to be portrayed as the aggressors in their own traditional homesteads and farmlands? This is, of course, a “PERFECT” work of their cheap propaganda, which is now common knowledge all over Nigeria”.