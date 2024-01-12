Our target is to increase APC governors, lawmakers – Ganduje

.Renovates National Secretariat, pledges to upgrade APC media centre

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, says his target is to increase the number of governors and legislators on the party’s platform.

He said this when he spoke with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

“Our blueprint is to increase the numbers of legislators and governors that we have in the country, and by implications the numbers of State Houses of Assembly members.

“That is why we said that the APC will be active throughout the year.

“In our tradition, usually, political parties as institutions are only active during the electioneering.

“But in developed democracies, political parties as institutions are active because they are not only limited to election, but recruitment of members,” Ganduje said.

He said that a political party was a two-way traffic because it was expected to educate the people on progress made by government and also make recommendations on its manifestos.

Ganduje said this was how government was assessed, adding that the ongoing renovation and new innovations at the party’s national secretariat was for its progress and the nation.

“Before now, there was no church within the party secretariat, nobody went to church on the premises, but now, we have a new church building going on.

“We have shops to avoid street hawking around the complex and we have concrete drainage,” he said.

He added that the party’s media centre in terms of outlook and equipment would be upgraded under his chairmanship to make it modern.

“We are not in analogue period, but, I think what I have seen here is analogue,” the APC national

Also, The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has promised to upgrade the APC Media Centre, to make the facility more conducive and suitable for reporters to work.

Dr. Ganduje made the promise when he visited the centre while inspecting the ongoing renovation work at the National Secretariat of the APC, which started during the Christmas holidays.

While interacting with newsmen during the visit, Dr. Ganduje said that the ongoing renovation of the APC Headquarters was meant to introduce new innovations for the progress of the party and the nation.

According to the National Chairman. “Before now, there was no church.. Nobody went to church on the premises, but now, we have a new church. We have shops to avoid street hawking around the building and we have concrete drainage.

“The media centre, in terms of its outlook and equipment, I have not seen any symbol of modern gadgets. We are not in an analogue period. But, I think what I have seen here is still analogue. Our media people are not analogue. So, we will transform the media centre into a digital platform.

“I want you to discuss this with my chief of staff. I want a media centre which will be such that from here you can talk to media houses sometimes live,” he said.

On the meeting if APC governors held on Wednesday, Dr. Ganduje said: “Our blueprint is to increase the number of legislators that we have in the country. The number of governors that we have in the country and by implications the number of state houses of assemblies. This was why we said APC will be active throughout the year.

“In our tradition, usually political parties as institutions are only active during the electioneering period. But in developed democracies, political parties as institutions are always active because they are not only limited to election and recruitment of members.

“It is a two-way traffic. It gives the progress of the government to people and also gives recommendations on its manifestos. That is how the government is assessed. That is how Renewed Hope is achieved.”

Commenting specifically on the outcome of the governor’s meeting, he said: “This is our first meeting since the beginning of this year and the meeting gave us the opportunity to review what is going on in the country and also to agree on how best to continue to support our government and our party with a view to maximising the benefits of current policies of the administration.

“The Progressive Governors Forum are united in supporting the APC administration ably lead by President Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu. “We will continue to support him, we will take his policies to the grassroots and as sub-national leaders of our great party, ensure that our people come on the same page with the thinking of the government whose primary objective is to secure the country and provide adequate welfare to the good people of our dear country.”

On the corruption allegation against the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Betta Edu, Dr. Ganduje said: “The only perfect being we have observed is the Almighty God. The functions of government includes encouraging good things and good appointees and discouraging bad things and bad appointees.

“What has been said is just an allegation and in the wisdom of the president, it is being investigated, it is after the investigation has been completed and the report made available to the government, that the government will now take a final decision. So don’t be in a hurry.

On the readiness of the party for the various off-season elections, he remarked that “Our party (APC) is prepared to go into any election anytime.”