Kano loses two former commissioners who served under Ganduje

Kano State has lost two former commissioners who served during the past administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to death within the last three days.

Alhassan Muhammad Dawaki, the former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, died on Friday after battling a brief illness. He was 79 years old and left behind wives and 15 children.

Barrister Zubaida Damakka, the former commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, died in Abuja on the same day after a brief illness. She was 55 years old and left behind three children and a husband.

Their funeral prayers took place in Kano on Sunday according to Islamic rites.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in a statement expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He described Dawaki as a “prominent figure and well respected personality” whose sudden departure had left a void in the hearts of many.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf acknowledged the significant loss that Dawaki’s demise represented while offering prayers for the strength and resilience of the grieving family, wishing them solace during the difficult period of mourning.