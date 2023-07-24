Permanent Secretary Monilola Udoh calls for implementation of Revised National Gender Policy 

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, reporting from Abuja

The Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, MRS. Monilola Udoh has called on State and other relevant State holders to implement the provision of the revised gender policy, in order to improve opportunities available for women and protect their right.

Monilola made this statement at the opening ceremony of the DISSEMINATION/ SENSITIZATION WORKSHOP ON THE 2021-2026 REVISED NATIONAL GENDER POLICY IMPLEMENTATION IN THE NORTH-CENTRAL GEO-POLITICAL ZONE in ABUJA stressing that the key lesson remains on addressing women right issues.

She stated that the Revised National Gender Policy promotes a system in which women , girls , boys and other vulnerable groups enjoys the same opportunities right and obligations in all spheres of life. “Women’s rights include the right to live free from violence and discrimination, the right to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; the right to be educated, the right to own property, the right to vote and be voted for ,she said.

However, many women and girls still face discrimination on the basis of sex and gender; this gave rise to the review of the 2006 National Gender Policy.

According to her the overall goal of the 2021 National Gender Policy is to build a just society in which women, girls, and other vulnerable groups will enjoy the same opportunities, rights, obligations in all spheres of life, devoid of discrimination; where their needs and concerns are mainstreamed equitably into all sectors of National development.

The strategic objectives of the revised National Gender Policy are to;

 Bridge gender/social inclusion gaps and achieve parity in all spheres of life

 Protect women’s human rights and mitigate sexual and gender- based violence, through appropriate buffers and related services.

 Explore and fully harness women’s human capital assets, as a growth driver for national development through women’s economic empowerment.

 Advance women’s participation and representation in leadership and governance

 Support women and girls’ education, lifelong health, survival and sustainable development.

 Ensure that gender equity concerns are integrated into social protection and complex humanitarian actions, legislation and policies and

 Ensure that socially excluded groups (such as persons with disabilities, the elderly and the poor etc.) are mainstreamed into development projects and programmes of Government.

It is worth mentioning here that the 2021 National Gender Policy focuses on the following;

i. Protection of the Girl – child

ii. Addressing violence against Women and Girls

iii. Addressing issues of conflict, especially as it affects women and girls; and peace building.

iv. Rights of Women with disabilities and implementation strategies, including the institutional framework, funding and human resource for gender mainstreaming among others.

v. Mechanisms for ensuring that national development benefits all and sundry – women, girls, boys and all other vulnerable groups (persons with disabilities, the elderly and the poor); and

vi. Strengthening of institutions and systems for gender mainstreaming and building partnership with male-led institutions to deliver results

for girls, women and the socially excluded (persons with disabilities, the elderly and the poor).

“it is worthy to note that the provisions of the National Gender Policy are in line with this administration’s aspiration of achieving a gender sensitive society and inclusivity in national economic growth and development”.

The Policy also aligns with various International Conventions, treaties and protocols such as the Beijing platform for Action (BPFA), New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) and Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). All these emphasize that member nations should put in place all the necessary mechanisms needed to eliminate gender discriminations and ensure equality and human dignity to all women and men.

She wished to ensure that gender perspective is mainstreamed into projects and programmes implementation in our respective MDAs, for equitable National development; noting that effective implementation of the National Gender Policy will go a long way towards addressing traditions, customs, sexual stereotypes of social roles and cultural prejudice that militate against women’s full participation in National Development.