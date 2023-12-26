Kano: Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation holds annual special prayer session for peace in the country

By Naziru Idris Ya’u Kano

The Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation has organized its annual special prayer session for peace to prevail in Kano and the entire country.

The event, which took place at Miller Road, was attended by numerous New Nigeria People Party loyalists, Islamic clerics, and top government officials.

During the event, Senator Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, emphasized that it has become a tradition for him and his followers to gather at the end of the year to pray for peace and tranquility for the state and the nation as a whole.

He also took the opportunity to pray for his late father, Alhaji Sale Musa Kwankwaso, and other Muslim Umma who fast on, wishing them Allah’s mercy.

Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso also extended his well wishes to all Christian brothers and sisters, a happy Christmas, encouraging them to reflect on the teachings of the Christmas day.

Additionally, in light of the winter season, Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso advised the citizens of the nation to exercise caution when using toilets to prevent accidents, suggesting that smooth tiles in restrooms could potentially cause slips.

Also speaking, Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata, the Commissioner for Ministry of Higher Education, revealed that the purpose of organizing the prayer session was to pray for peace in the state and the country as a whole, as well as to seek Allah’s intervention for a successful gubernatorial case at the Supreme Court.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Auwal, also expressed that the prayer session is a tradition of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso to pray for peace and stability at the end of each year, as well as to supplicate for the souls of their late forefathers to rest in Jannatul Firdausi.