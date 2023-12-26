Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Tinubu Celebrates Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode At 60

Metro news
14
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

President Bola Tinubu sends his felicitations to Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode as she marks her 60th birthday.

President Tinubu celebrates Dr. Aisha for reaching the milestone age and for her notable contributions in the fields of law, humanitarian work, academia, and public service.

Recalling the shining leadership examples of the late General Murtala Muhammed, the President remarks that Dr. Aisha, the daughter of the great leader, has lived and upheld the fine values of her pedigree with her life’s journey of passion, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to social justice.

While wishing Dr. Aisha many more years in good health, President Tinubu thanks the foremost advocate for her dedication to the service of Nigeria.

 

 

Continue Reading
Editor 16497 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Catholic Archbishop pledges  varsity scholarship to Onitsha…

Insecurity in Southeast: Igbo leaders to parley in Bende…

Sanwo-Olu Preaches Peace, Compassion At Christmas

UNICEF, Bayelsa Govt partners media on Child Advocacy

1 of 504