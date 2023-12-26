Catholic Archbishop pledges  varsity scholarship to Onitsha inmates

Archbishop Okeke who doubles as the proprietor of the Shanahan University, made the disclosure while responding to the appeal made to him by the Anambra State Controller of Prison, Mr. Joseph Usifo, to assist the inmates in their educational pursuit.

Usifo had in his appeal urged Archbishop Okeke to grant the Correctional Centre opportunity to be annexed to Shanahan University, stating that the inmates would benefit more in the University than in the National Open University which according to him was their initial arrangements to partner with.,

He paid glowing tribute to the Archbishop for his developmental stride in Onitsha Correctional Centre adding that the honour of Grand Patron bestowed by the Nigerian Correctional Center to Archbishop Okeke is not enough compared to his achievements in the Correctional Center.

In his response, Archbishop Okeke said that the demand made by the prison boss was possible, and pledged to look into it and logistics, even as he solicitated for prayers for speedy completion of the University structures.

He assured that Shanahan University would be the best University in the whole world and more affordable after its completion, lamenting the exorbitant cost of private Universities these days.

He added that after completing the University, it would be subsidized like Youths Village school, saying that the school was built to standard with facilities, but more affordable than other schools built in Awka, the state capital.

” We can even give scholarships in Shanahan University to those who graduated from the Correctional Center. It would be easier for them to go further in education. When we finish it, it will be one of the glories of Onitsha so that Onitsha as a City can not be only known for buying and selling. It would also be known as University town. Join us in prayer so that we can finish it” Archbishop Okeke pleaded.

Earlier in his homily, Archbishop Okeke noted that Christmas was a reminder to the people of God on how God planned to save mankind through Jesus Christ, dwelling extensively on the tribulations and sufferings of the parents of Jesus Christ to save Him from the hand of King Herod.

According to him King Herod killed all male children in an attempt to kill Jesus Christ, saying that, ” Nobody can frustrate God’s plan. If you are doing God’s will and seeking His face, no power can frustrate plan of God in you”

The Prelate further admonished that as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, we will accept Him in our lives which he said we received through baptism and faith, pointing out that to all who believed Hm and accepted Him, He gave the right to become Children of God ( John 1: 12-13).

” What remains is to struggle to do the will of God and if you do the will of God, nobody will kill you. You must survive the winter of the world, but you will do the will of God. Be a light in the world in whatever you are doing” Archbishop Okeke declared.

Appreciating the Archbishop’s guests, the Chaplain of St. Maximilian Kolbe Chaplaincy, Onitsha Correctional Center, Rev. Fr. Bartholomew Okpalaugo rained accolades on the Archbishop who he called Big Daddy for his tremendous achievements in the Correctional Center.

He prayed God to give the Archbishop who he recalled celebrated his 70th birthday recently, more strength and good health so that he could continue to do the good work for God and humanity.

The cleric extolled numerous Priests, religious, lay faithful, member representing Onitsha South in the State Assembly, Hon. Fred Ezenwa, Director CWO Onitsha Archdiocese, Lady Ngozi Nwanosike, amongst others.

Highlight on the occasion was donation of Christmas Cake, 10 bags of cooked rice and one slaughtered cow to the inmates by the Archbishop.

Others were assorted tissue papers, Laundry soaps, cabin biscuits, various cartons and crates of mineral as well as one life cow, for their Christmas celebration.