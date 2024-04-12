Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Kalu mourns Onu, describes former Gov’s passing as huge loss to Ndi Igbo, Nigeria

Metro news
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of former Abia State Governor, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Livinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu described Onu’s death as a huge loss to Ndi Igbo of the South East and Nigeria in general.

The Deputy Speaker said that Onu who also served as Minister of Science and Technology in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration epitomized humility, patience, thoroughness, gentility and hardwork.

He recalled Onu’s time as the first democratically elected governor of Abia, saying that he championed people-oriented policies that elevated the status of the State while the regime lasted.

Also as a minister, Kalu said that Onu was zealous about the scientific growth and the technological development of the country.

Noting the deceased patriotic spirit, intellectual, technological and innovative prowess, Kalu said the death of the first-class scholar at a time his mentorship is needed most is disheartening.

Acknowledging however that no one can question the Will of God, Kalu enjoined Onu’s family, professional colleagues and political allies to take solace in the fact that he left a legacy of honesty and decency and also contributed his quota to the development of the nation.

The Deputy Speaker prayed God to grant Onu’s soul eternal rest.

Continue Reading
Editor 19185 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

ONYEJEOCHA MOURNS OBGANNAYA ONU

Dosumu fire: Sanwo-Olu talks tough, orders total shutdown of…

Police kill wanted cultist who murdered CDC chairman, over…

Ex Rivers Chief of Staff, Woke hits out at Wike’s critics,…

1 of 616