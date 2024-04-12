Anambra 2025 : Soludo Solution Group inaugurated in Onitsha

Phil Okose, Onitsha

In its bid to create awareness on the achievements of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, as 2025 gubernatorial election gathers momentum, the National convener of Soludo Solution Group, SSG, Chief Chinedu Nwoye, Thursday, at Ochanja Central market, Onitsha, inaugurated the maiden SSG campaign awareness team.

Flanked by the chairman of the market, Chief Bonaventure Muo, and SSG executive members, Chief Nwonye lamented that enemies of the state have continued to paint the Governor black despite his numerous achievements.

He urged the traders and general public to disregard the antics of the opposition who he said never looked at good side of things but are bent on tarnishing the good image of the governor who has touched all sectors of the economy.

According to him, the rapid infrastructural development of the state has made the people to have confidence in him and they know that he will achieve more by the time he finishes his first tenure.

Chief Nwonye commended the market chairman, Muo, and urged him not to relent in his efforts towards the rapid development of the market even as he pleaded to traders to ensure prompt payment of their stallage and other levies for the development of the state disclosing that the governor has refused to borrow any money for the state.

He listed the achievements of the governor to include, about 400 kms of road of which about 240 kms have since been completed and put to use, water tight security, employment of 5000 teachers, 1000 medical personnel, sack of touts, provision of solar street lights, creation of employment opportunity through one man two skills initiative, among others.

Speaking, at the event, themed, “You need to know,” the market chairman, Chief Muo, expressed satisfaction with the choice of Ochanja Central market as the venue of the inauguration and attributed it to the good performance of the leadership of the market.

He vowed not to be distracted by the opposition in his focus to develop the market even as he said he accepted good critism as way of making any leadership to sit up.

Chief Muo stated that those inaugurated would now spread the good news like the Biblical Apostles of Jesus Christ, to fish more men for SSG.

The market SSG branch was also inaugurated by the National coordinator, Chief Nwoye amidst large turn up of traders who sang the governor’s praises and urged him not to relent in his achievements in the state.

Speaking, the market SSG, youth wing leader, Hon. Shedrack Anigbogu, expressed satisfaction with the inauguration stating that his group will penetrate the interior to get more supporters for the task ahead.

The youth leader boasted that with the calibre of the composition of the SSG in Ochanja market, the sky will be their limit in this task of spreading the good news of the governor.

In his sermon that preceded the inauguration, Pastor Abara Nicholas Ubani, urged the people to have God in all their undertakings if they want to make heaven.

Present to grace the occasion included, the National woman leader of SSD, Dame Theresa, Anambra North zonal coordinator, Hon. Sam Emeka, SSG National Financial secretary, Dr. Ray Chimereuba, among others.