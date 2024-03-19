Kalu, CNA, Others Call for Hardwork, Professionalism at 2-day Retreat for Aides

Jonas Ezieke,Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Benjamin Kalu as well as the Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Megaji Tambuwal among others have charged Senior Legislative Aides to the deputy speaker on hardwork and professionalism while performing their duties.

They made the call yesterday during a two- day Retreat organised for senior legislative aides in the office of the deputy speaker.

The deputy speaker, Hon.Kalu in his remarks at the event implored all his aides to be versatile and be ready to carry out research, noting that as members of the Constitution review committee, they should be ready to improve and involve in public engagements to ensure that they contribute meaningfully and effectively on efficient constitution amendment for the betterment of the country.

He further revealed that his committee will soon finalize all necessary arrangement to engage other committees in order to provide adequate support needed for an effective, workable good constitutional amendment.

At the occasion, the immediate past governor of imo state, Hon.Emeka Ihedioha used the opportunity provided by the retreat to admonish the legislative aides.

According to the former governor, some aides are only loyal to those who recommended them to the deputy speaker while they might not see anything good with their immediate principal.

He, therefore warned the legislative aides against such unruly behavior as they might not go far in life while in such negative habit.

He also used the opportunity to remind the senior legislative aides of how he started his political journey in the National Assembly as a legislative aide in 1993 but ended up as a presiding officer before leaving the National Assembly.

Also speaking was the immediate past Deputy Speaker in the 9th House of Representatives Hon. Idris Wase.

He described Hon Kalu as a very hardworking legislator while calling on his aides to always be loyal and trustworthy.

Those who spoke also urged the senior legislative aides to read wide to upgrade their knowledge on serious critical issues such as security, economy amongst other as this will help the deputy speaker with proper research most especially as he is the Chairman of the constitutional review committee.

European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West Africa State, ECOWAS, Ms Samuela Isopi while speaking highlighted significant areas she wants to work with the legislature in Nigeria as such will help to ensure an effective democratic process in the country.

She equally explained that her country and indeed the ECOWAS are ever ready to work with Nigeria because of her population strength and resources.

While calling for an effective electoral amendment, the EU representative said such will provide an ample opportunities for full use of electronic devices during and after elections in Nigeria.

She further urged the legislature to fine tune modalities that will help to bring back the rejected Gender Bill to ensure ascent.

She informed that the Gender Bill when assented to by the president will provide more rooms for women to participate in electoral process in the country.

Other stakeholders at the event commended the deputy Speaker and other key stakeholders for coming up with the retreat adding that it’s a right step in the right direction.

On his parts, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magagji Tambuwal expressed delight for the theme of the event which is: ‘Synergy and Success” explaining that such collaboration and teamwork could lead to effective representation.

He further observed that the retreat is a very critical factor in any organisational setting.

“In fact, no organisation succeeds in attaining its set goals without teamwork. Hence, the chosen theme for this retreat is appropriate and timely, particularly in an era of our democratic evolution where intra and inter-agency collaboration is fast becoming the norm”.

The Clerk further mentioned some key areas through which the retreat is very important, stating that:’ ‘

“As a law-making institution, the National Assembly relies on the mutual support of this tripartite structure to properly carry out its constitutional responsibilities of representation, legislation and oversight”.

