MOSIEND applauds  Tinubu for appointing Otuaro as Administrator PAP

As Niger Delta mass mobilization organization describe the appointment, agent of change

Story Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta MOSIEND , which is the foremost organization in Niger Delta has hailed President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for appointing

Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro as an Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme PAP.

The Niger Delta Mass Mobilization Organization also described the appointee as a change agent who has come to serve in the region.

MOSIEND in a statement signed by its President, Ambassador. Dr. Kennedy Tonjo West and made available to Newsmen said, “Dr.Dennis Burutu Otuaro is not just an Ijaw son but one with vast knowledge of the complexities associated with the Niger Delta region, to serve as the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme PAP.

“The organization noted that a lot is expected of Dr. Dennis and prayed for him to avoid the mistakes of past administrators as he would enjoy the cooperation of Stakeholders of the region and the government to enable him bring to fruition his leadership skills and the needed change.

“The appointment of Dr. Dennis at this time of our struggles as a people comes to us as a breath of fresh air and we will not fail to commend past administrators who contributed in keeping our hope for a better deal alive.”

MOSIEND further noted that “as Niger Deltans, we should desist from the “pull him down syndrome’s’’ but continue to advise our leaders.

“We injoin ex-agitators and stakeholders in the region to give him the needed support to bring the mandate of the programme to fruition.

“As an organization, we expect quality leadership from Dr. Otuaro and urge him to partner with development partners and have robust engagement with stakeholders from the region and beyond”,said West.”

The statement expressed the believe that he would bring to bear his knowledge gained during his PhD study in Comparative Politics & Development Studies, his time at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and as an active member of the struggle for a better Niger Delta and our dear nation, Nigeria.