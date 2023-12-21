Just in : Port Harcourt Refinery attains Mechanical Completion

UGO AMADI

Nigeria’s hope of reducing her dependence on fuel importation was raised on Thursday as with the mechanical completion of the rehabilitation of the 60,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt Refinery Company.

Consequently, the plant would be expected to produce Petroleum products anytime after Christmas.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri announced this in Port Harcourt at the Refinery site.

He said with the completion of the mechanical works the other lines of production are expected to follow in 2024.

“I am happy that we have delivered,” he said.

Also speaking, the chairman of NNPCL, Pius Akinyelure said that he promised President Bola Tinubu that the refinery would commence production soon, stating that he was happy to see the refinery coming to life again

“ We want to be at the highest state of production,” he said.

The group chief executive officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari in his comment praised the team that saw to the success of the mechanical completion and other aspects of the refinery project.

