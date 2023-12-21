Julius Berger is best company in infrastructure development in Africa –SERAS

Nigeria’s foremost engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc won another merit award in Lagos last weekend.

At the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS) held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Julius Berger won the Best Company in Infrastructure Development in Africa in 2023.

According to the CEO of SERAS, Mr. Ken Egbas, Julius Berger’s history of success together with the shared values that define their excellent quality culture continues to give their clients the confidence to trust them with even their most demanding projects. Furthermore, operating sustainably, they adhere to the highest standards for environmental protection and safety.

To maintain excellence in construction, Julius Berger, he said, stays at the forefront of the industry, continuously building on their robust experience and strong technical expertise through research, development and innovation for the creation of long-term value for its diverse stakeholders.

Mr Egbas said, Julius Berger like other awardees is independently driving sustainable development in Africa while describing the Award as a thing of joy for Africa, Nigeria and SERAS to have honoured the company deservedly, adding that as Nigeria’s top company in infrastructure development, Julius Berger continues to offer holistic

services covering the planning, design, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of buildings, infrastructure, and industry projects in Nigeria and across Africa.

Receiving the Award on behalf of Julius Berger, amidst applause from the audience, the

company’s Chief Risk Officer, Shakira Mustapha expressed her appreciation for the Award, adding

that Julius Berger will continue to drive and deliver innovative solutions for its valued customers across all of it business spectrum.

Mrs Mustapha Shakira was accompanied by the Lagos Area Sales Manager, ABUMET Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr. Peter Obisesan. Others who were on Team Julius Berger at the event were Mobolaji Ogunyemi and Kelly Idemudia.

