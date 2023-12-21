First Lady flags off Renewed Hope Initiative

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

With the economic hardship ravaging the Country the Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has on Thursday, flagged off the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme in Abuja, to support 250 senior citizens across the 36 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory, aged 65 years and above.

In her address, Senator Tinubu, disclosed that the sum of N950m had been approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative for disbursement to states and FCT, as part of the Initiative’s Elderly Support Scheme.

With the theme “Better Days Ahead”, the First Lady, said through the scheme, which is the first of its kind in the nation,

each state will receive N25m each, while the targeted beneficiaries will each receive N100,000.

Represented by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, Senator Tinubu stated that the scheme was committed to ensuring that each state received the funds without discrimination, adding that the support fund will help to cushion the effect of the current economic situation and relieve burdens on the elders through the festive period.

In the words of the First Lady “This scheme is to support Two Hundred and Fifty (250) vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA). These selected beneficiaries will receive a sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) each. This is to cushion the effect of the economic situation and to alleviate the burdens of our esteemed elders during this festive period.

“The total sum to be disbursed is Nine Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N950,000,000) as approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative. Each state of the federation will receive the sum of Twenty-Five Million Naira (N25,000,000). We are committed to ensuring that each state receives this gesture, without discrimination”, she said.

Senator Tinubu emphasised the importance of prioritizing the elderly citizens, adding that the outreach was to honour their contributions and acknowledge the encounters they face.

In her welcome address, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, stated that the mission of the RHI was not just the distribution of materials, but also to foster a sense of community, compassion and respect for elders, youths, girl child and widows.

“Today, we gather not just to distribute items but to express our deep gratitude and respect for the wealth of wisdom and experience that our elders bring to our lives. In the fast-paced world we live in, it is essential to pause and appreciate the pillars of our community—the elderly. Their stories, guidance, and enduring spirits have shaped our collective journey”, she said.

In her remarks the Mandate Secretary, FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, said the scheme would also provide humanitarian services for the elderly such as “free medical check-ups and free drugs, free eye check-ups and glasses, free high blood pressure check-up and counselling,

Also included in free enlistment in the National Health Insurance scheme”.

Adedayo appreciated the FCT Administration, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud for the implementation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, through the creation of the FCT Women’s Secretariat.

