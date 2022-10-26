Just In : Fire guts Lagos WAEC Office

Fire gutted the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) building in Yaba, Lagos on Wednesday.

Many people are feared trapped in the building as some workers, who resumed at WAEC as early as 7:30 am, were already in their offices before the fire ignited.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, emergency responders are at the scene and the fire was being put off.

Sources said the inferno was caused by power surge in one of the offices, which immediately went wild.

Smoke was earlier seen oozing at the top of the high-rise WAEC building as the fire was burning within its office rooms.

WAEC was established in 1952 by five anglophone West African states — Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia — to conduct examinations and to award certificates comparable to equivalent examining authorities internationally.

