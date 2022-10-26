Flood wreaks havoc in Onitsha Industrial Estate; Otunba Meshioye, Ada Chukwudozie visits victims

National President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye and Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States Chapter, Lady Ada Chukwudozie has called on special intervention from the federal government for the flood victims at Harbor-Bridge Head Industrial Layout, Onitsha, Anambra State.

This is as Infrastructure and equipment worth millions have been destroyed while thousands of jobs are being threatened in various companies in Harbor-Bridge Head Industrial Layout following flood disaster that ravaged the area.

They expressed fears that the deluge would continue to shrink the business ecosystem for companies on the bank of the River Niger when the President Of Man, Otumba Francis Meshionye visited Onitsha For On-The-Spot Assessment Of The Impact Of Flooding Occasioned By The Overflow Of River Niger On Factories In Harbour Industrial Layout.

Meshioye, who commiserated with the State Government over several deaths recorded in the deluge, as well as his members and others whose facilities were affected, urged Federal Government to explore Public Private Partnership (PPP) windows in finding lasting solutions to the perennial flood disaster.

He said: “There are many options the Federal Government has in finding lasting solutions to this challenge which include short term, long term and permanent solutions to this crisis. But most important is the urgent but permanent option.

“The Federal Government must consider private public arrangement in dredging of the two major rivers in Nigeria and construction of dams that will mitigate the impact when excess water is released from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

“In the interim, however, we as an association will look at the immediate causes of the flood, look at the impacts on infrastructure and equipment and suggest solution to state and Federal governments on what must be done to alleviate the sufferings of local manufacturers here who have suffered heavy losses.”

Earlier in her speech , Lady Ada Chukwudozie expressed fears that the deluge would continue to shrink the business ecosystem for companies on the bank of the River Niger.

She said, “The Harbor-Bridge Head Industrial Layout is a major manufacturing cluster in Nigeria with over 50 companies and factories that have created jobs in thousands and invested massively in infrastructure, wealth creation, security, improving the living standards and in other areas of corporate social responsibilities in their host communities.

According to her ‘It is very unfortunate and disheartening that 10 years after, we are here again. I wish to take this opportunity to call on our leaders to rise to the occasion and take proactive steps and actions that can help in mitigating flood disaster like this.

‘’Mr President we are therefore receiving you with mixed feelings. We are however confident that in your capacity as President of MAN, you will add to our voice in calling on our leaders to come to our aid through policies and decisions that will provide solutions to our challenges and support/ encourage manufacturing and business activities, especially in the South East. She stated

‘’On behalf of MAN, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi States branch, I console and sympathise with all our members that are affected by this gruesome flood disaster. We feel your pains and can only pray that God will strengthen you and provide you with the means and enablement to rebuild the destructions and recover from your losses. ‘’

She used the opportunity to pay a deserving tribute to icons of manufacturing in Nigeria ,Chief Dr Ezechinyelugo Ezeojih P.A Okonkwor, a foremost industrialist, a major player in the manufacturing sector, a council member of our branch and the chairman of Pokobros Group who has contributed a lot to the success story of the Industrial Estate where we are today

She noted that the chapter, since it was carved out 35 years ago, has remained one of the most active in MAN both in capacity and numerical strength. Incidentally it is this branch that is home to great names in the manufacturing industry for which the South-East is known for which include Innoson Vehicle Manufactuing (IVM), the first indigenous vehicle manufactiring company in Nigeria,The Emenite Group , The Sunchin Group,Technoflex Co ltd , Zubee International Company ltd ,International Breweries, one of the biggest Breweries in Africa with products like Hero beer, Grand malt etc.

Premier Breweries, Life Breweries , Juhel Pharmaceutical, BRollo pipes and profiles industries ltd ,Dozzy Group, A-Z Oil, Pokobros, Eastern Distillery,, Cutix Cables, Franklin Marbles, Rexton Industries, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Dozzy Group and many others .