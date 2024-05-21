Enabling Aba for Progress

Julius Berger has embarked on the important task of reconstructing the 6.7km stretch of Port Harcourt Road by Ngwa. A project that symbolizes hope and transformation via a more seamless connection between Aba, the heartbeat of southeastern Nigeria and Port Harcourt, home of Nigeria’s second largest sea port – creating a new lifeline for commerce and connectivity in the region.

In collaboration with the Abia State Government, Julius Berger is working to enable opportunity in the region. As the Port Harcourt – Aba Road takes shape, so too does the promise of progress.

The long-abandoned but strategic 6.7km Port Harcourt Road, Aba got a deserved breather in 2023 when Abia State Governor, Alex Otti contracted Nigeria’s foremost construction engineering company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to revamp and reconstruct the major road to modern standard that only Julius Berger can guarantee.

Relief for Aba residents after a long wait

Thus, for the first time in close to 30 years, the reputable construction company, was mobilised to fully reconstruct the resilient Port Harcourt road in Aba. This project was flagged off by Governor Alex Otti Thursday, October 12, 2023 just four months into his tenure as elected governor.

Though the company had not handled any project in the state, it‘s cherished reputation for quality job delivery on schedule went before it and opened doors of opportunity to prove its mettle in Abia state.

Which was why when the state commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu broke the news at a press conference days before the official kick-off of the road project, there was sponteneous excitement across the state with residents singing the praise of Julius Berger and its reputation for good works.

Assuarnce from engineering construction giant

The Managing Director of the company, Engr. Dr. Las Richter did not mince words in assuring the people that their expectations of quality and durable job by Julius Berger is not misplaced. Said he at the kick-off event, “…we are humbled and challenged by this award. I promise that we will employ our unique expertise to deliver the project to specifications. We assure you that you will get quality delivery.”

Counting on the goodwill of the people on the project corridor for peaceful project progress and success, Richter solicited the cooperation of residents of Aba during the reconstruction period and even beyond.

Dr Richter also thanked Governor Otti for his administration’s confidence in Julius Berger.

Before Julius Berger took on the project in October 2023, the road was a notorious symbol of neglect. Potholes and uneven surfaces plagued the road, making it a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians alike. Incomplete and undirected drainage systems only worsened the situation, leading to flooding during rainy seasons. The situation contributed to traffic collisions, longer travel times, and a sense of frustration and inconvenience for Abians and visitors.

There is much progress on the work, the Project Manager, Kloepfel Christian recently disclosed.

He was emphatic in saying that Abia people resident in or tranversing the commercial city of Aba will soon have good cause to smile when the long abandoned road will become motorable again.

We are making tremendous progress and I am satisfied on this Port Harcourt Road, Aba project. So far, so good, he said.

In answer to another question, the Project Manager said, We are sure to beat the deadline; if not, to deliver the road before the given deadline, especially if we utilise our equipment and machines efficiently.

He concluded by saying that even as the rains are fast approaching, we are seeing what we can do to achieve much before long.

The entire length of the project as at last weekend was dotted by heavy construction equipments being employed for specific jobs be it drainage, road clearing or smoothening with diverse operations goings on simultaneously.

Stakeholders endorsements

The CEO of Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards, SERAS, Mr. Ken Egbas, was to assure all stakeholders of the success story behind the construction company’s efforts thus: Julius Berger’s history of success together with the shared values that define their excellent quality culture continues to give their clients the confidence to trust them with even their most demanding projects. And the Port Harcourt Road, Aba assignment will not be any different for the company.

Continuing, he said, Julius Berger in operating sustainably, adheres to the highest standards for environmental protection and safety. To maintain excellence in construction, Julius Berger, he added, stays at the forefront of the industry, continuously building on their robust experience and strong technical expertise through research, development and innovation for the creation of long-term value for its diverse stakeholders.

The foregoing development he said, clearly distinguishes Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as the Best Company in Infrastructure Development in Afica. That this informed the presitigious Award by SERAS to Julius Berger in 2013 is instructive.

That the ongoing reconstruction of the long-neglected Aba-Port Harcourt road is more than just a road project; underscores the fact that it is indeed a symbol of revitalised infrastructure and renewed economic prosperity in Abia State, he said.

Project’s Economic and related significance

The Port Harcourt road project in Aba is not just about improving transportation; it is about driving economic growth and prosperity. Upon completion, the project is expected to improve the transportation infrastructure of the state and enhance connectivity between Aba and Port Harcourt. At least, where potholed asphalt and half-finished structures once stood, a 6.8 kilometres of fresh pavement and modern multi-lane highway will now take shape. Underground, improved drainage and stabilisation measures like compacted soil will help the revitalised road withstand flooding from seasonal. Certainly, Julius Berger is in Aba to turn the critical infrastructure around for the best.

More importantly, it will save time and frustration for residents and businesses all along the link between Aba’s bustling garment factories, appliance workshops, and vendors and customers in Port Harcourt and beyond. Safer, faster transportation of goods bolsters trade and nurtures prosperity on both ends.

For a better society

