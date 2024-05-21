NDDC Inaugurates Edo Electricity Sub-Station

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has inaugurated the 1×15MVA 33/11KV electricity injection substation it built in Amufi, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area in Benin City, Edo State.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, re-stated the Commission’s resolve to fully comply with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive that all on-going projects were completed and commissioned.

He said: “Today marks the second day in our series of project commissioning. On Saturday, we were in Abia State to commission the 9-kilometer Obehie-Oke-Ikpe Road and flagged off the re-construction of Oke-Ikpe-Akwete-Ohambele Road, phase II.

“Our presence here today is to share the success story of our commissioning of projects and emphasise how the NDDC is a true blessing to the people of the Niger Delta. We have made remarkable progress. Our goal is not to compete with State Governments but to complement their efforts, along with other federal agencies, in driving development in the region.

“We are here to celebrate success, as Mr. President has directed that every stalled project be completed and commissioned for the benefit of the people. By prioritising the completion of such projects, we are making a difference in the lives of our people.”

Ogbuku said that the Commission was committed to improving the living conditions of Niger Deltans, stating: “Our objective is to move the NDDC from a transactional Commission to one that is committed to the sustainable development and transformation of the Niger Delta region.”

The NDDC boss commended the traditional rulers and leaders of the benefiting communities for securing the project site and equipment to protect them from vandals. As a reward for their peaceful disposition and protecting government assets, Ogbuku promised that the NDDC would award a contract for the reconstruction of the dilapidated road leading into Amufi community.

During the ceremony, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Hon. Enaholo Ojiefoh, commended the NDDC for complementing the efforts of the state government in rural electrification.

He described the NDDC Managing Director as “Mr. Project of the Niger Delta region.”

“We are going to take it up from here by enhancing the security network to protect all your projects in Edo State. We are very happy today to be part of the commissioning of this project.”

The NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai, said that the project would increase productivity in businesses for companies and artisans in the beneficiary communities.

According to him: “The features of the project include; installation of 15MVA, 33/11KV transformer with 33KV 1250A SF6 circuit breaker, switch gear panels, tripping unit and 1km 33KV high tension overhead line.

The representative of Edo South Senatorial District, Senator Neda Imasuen, underscored the fact that light eliminates darkness and opens up communities to development. He expressed delight that his constituents would begin to enjoy better services from the electricity company serving the area.

He stressed: “The transformative power of electricity cannot be overstated; this project will have a multiplier effect on businesses within the community.”

Also speaking, the immediate past Senator representing Edo South in the National Assembly, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, said the impact of electricity projects were enormous, noting that the communities in Ikpoba Okha LGA would begin to reap the benefits of NDDC’s contribution to rural development.

He remarked: “For the people in this community, this project will assist in their development by providing access to electricity, benefiting both the residents and local establishments.”

The Edo State Representative on the NDDC Governing Board, Hon. Patrick Aisowieren, said he was happy that the substation project, which commenced a few years back, had been successfully completed.

He said further: “I urge the community to take ownership of this facility for the greater good of the community and the entire Edo State.

The traditional ruler of Amufi, Ohen Iyi-Ewuara Asenoguan, thanked the NDDC for executing the electricity project and appealed for more infrastructural projects in the area.