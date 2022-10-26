Kenya arrest: Buhari govt loses against Kanu in court

The Nigerian Government on Wednesday lost its bid to transfer the suit of the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, from Umuahia to Abuja.

The Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, insisted that it has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit. This was disclosed by Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, in a tweet stressing that the matter was still ongoing.