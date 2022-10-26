Just In : CBN to change N200, N500 and N1000 notes effect Dec. 15 Latest News By Peter On Oct 26, 2022 14 Share The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the withdrawal of N200, N500 and N1000 notes commencing with immediate effect, and that they would be replaced with new notes from December 15 this year In a special announcement made today, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele said the old notes would cease to be legal tender from January 31, 2023. He said the apex bank has received the approval of FEC. Details later…. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Continue Reading Central Bank of NigeriaChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsGodwin EmefieleJust In : CBN to change N200Latest News 14 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
