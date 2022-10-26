Champion Newspapers Limited
Just In : CBN to change N200, N500 and N1000 notes effect Dec. 15

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the withdrawal of N200, N500 and N1000 notes commencing with immediate effect, and that they would be replaced with new notes from December 15 this year

In a special announcement made today, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele said the old notes would cease to be legal tender from January 31, 2023.

He said the apex bank has received the approval of FEC.

Details later….

 

