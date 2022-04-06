Just In: Ex- President, Jonathan involved in road accident, taken to Abuja hospital Latest News By Peter On Apr 6, 2022 13 Share Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan was reportedly involved in a road accident in Abuja. The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday when the ECOWAS Special Envoy was on his way from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport to his residence in Abuja. Although Jonathan was spotted at the National Hospital Abuja on Wednesday afternoon, it is yet unclear if casualties were recorded from the accident. For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsGoodluck Jonathan.Jonathan involved in road accidentJust In: Ex- PresidentLatest News 13 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
