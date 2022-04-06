Champion Newspapers Limited
Just In: Ex- President, Jonathan involved in road accident, taken to Abuja hospital

By Peter
Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan was reportedly involved in a road accident in Abuja.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday when the ECOWAS Special Envoy was on his way from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport to his residence in Abuja.

Although Jonathan was spotted at the National Hospital Abuja on Wednesday afternoon, it is yet unclear if casualties were recorded from the accident.

 

