Femi Otedola mother at 90 ,dedication of Catholic Church built by her in Epe Lagos

The celebrant Former First lady of Lagos State, Lady Christine Doja Otedola, sitting at the middle with her are L-r …Nigerian businesswoman. Founder and CEO of Bolmus Group International, Hajia Bola Shagaya ; Son of the Celebrant ,Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola, President Dangote Group , Aliko Dangote; President African development Bank (ADB) , Akinwunmi Adesina ; his wife. Dr Yemisi; Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and CEO Onando Plc .Wale Tinubu ; during the 90th birthday reception of Lady Otedola in Epe on Sunday 3/4/2022.

L-r… Son of the Celebrant , Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun ;President Dangote Group , Aliko Dangote.

L-r… Nigerian Media Mogul, philanthropist, Mosunmola Abudu, Nigerian businesswoman. Founder and CEO of Bolmus Group International, Hajia Bola Shagaya ; Executive Editor/Fashion Director of THISDAY Style, Ruth Osime and Chairman of Globe Motors Limited, Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola; Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Lagos State, Princess Aderemi Adebowale; Elegushi of ikate Land Oba Saheed Elegushi; Son of Asiwaju Bola Tinubi and Mr Seyi Tinubu.

Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja His Grace most Rev Dr. Ignatius Ayau Kaigama. Praying for former First lady of Lagos State, Lady Christine Doja Otedola, during the dedication of Catholic Church built by her in Epe.

L-r… Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele. Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki. ; President Dangote Group , Aliko Dangote.

L-r… Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi ; First Lady Of Lagos State Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, her husband Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

L-r…Wife of former president of the Nigerian Senate ,Toyin Saraki ; Son of the celebrant , Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola; Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy , exchanging greetings with her grand Mum, Lady Christine Doja Otedola.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola.

Former First lady of Lagos State, Lady Christine Doja Otedola, with her son Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola, cutting the cake during her 90th birthday and Church dedication of St Peter’s Catholic Church built by her in Epe in Lagos… On Sunday. 3/4/ 2022. Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

