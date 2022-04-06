Champion Newspapers Limited
Femi Otedola mother at 90 ,dedication of Catholic Church built by her in Epe Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Vice President  Yemi Osinbajo (SAN)exchanging pleasantries with  Former First lady of Lagos State,  Lady Christine Doja Otedola, during her 90th birthday and Church dedication of St Peter’s Catholic Church built by her in Epe in Lagos… on Sunday.  3/4/ 2022.
10

The celebrant Former First lady of Lagos State,  Lady Christine Doja Otedola, sitting at the middle with her are L-r …Nigerian businesswoman. Founder and CEO of Bolmus Group International, Hajia  Bola Shagaya ; Son of the Celebrant ,Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola, President Dangote Group , Aliko Dangote; President  African development Bank (ADB) , Akinwunmi Adesina ; his wife. Dr Yemisi; Ogun State Governor  Dapo Abiodun  and CEO Onando Plc .Wale Tinubu ; during the 90th birthday reception of Lady Otedola in Epe on Sunday 3/4/2022.

L-r… Son of the Celebrant , Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola, Ogun State Governor  Dapo Abiodun  ;President Dangote Group , Aliko Dangote.

L-r… Nigerian Media Mogul, philanthropist, Mosunmola Abudu, Nigerian businesswoman. Founder and CEO of Bolmus Group International, Hajia Bola Shagaya ; Executive Editor/Fashion Director of THISDAY Style, Ruth Osime  and  Chairman of Globe Motors Limited, Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r…  Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola; Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Lagos State, Princess Aderemi Adebowale; Elegushi of ikate Land Oba  Saheed Elegushi; Son of Asiwaju Bola Tinubi and  Mr Seyi  Tinubu.

Catholic Archdiocese  of Abuja His Grace most Rev Dr. Ignatius Ayau Kaigama. Praying for  former  First lady of Lagos State,  Lady Christine Doja Otedola, during the  dedication of Catholic Church built by her in Epe.

L-r…  Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele. Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki. ; President Dangote Group , Aliko Dangote.

L-r… Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi ; First Lady Of Lagos State Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, her husband Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

L-r…Wife of former president of the Nigerian Senate ,Toyin Saraki ; Son of the celebrant , Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola; Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy , exchanging greetings with her grand Mum, Lady Christine Doja Otedola.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola.

Former First lady of Lagos State,  Lady Christine Doja Otedola, with her son  Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola, cutting the cake  during her 90th birthday and Church dedication of St Peter’s Catholic Church built by her in Epe in Lagos… On Sunday.  3/4/ 2022. Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

