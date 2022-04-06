Concerned Ejigbo LCDA community members protest diversion of drainage markings to demolish houses

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Property owners in Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State on Tuesday protested to the State Secretariat Alausa Ikeja over the on recent diversion of drainage markings of their houses along Isheri/Bucknor/Jakande Oke-Afa Extension of the area.

The placard-carrying peaceful protesters with various inscriptions, appealed to the Lagos State government through the state Ministry of Environment and Water Resources to intervene over the drainage markings of their properties.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards are: Ministry of Environment, follow the original canal way; We say no to injustice, yes to fairness; Illegal destruction of houses: House of Assembly should order probe”

Stating that the marked houses are not on the supposed community nature reserved area, the residents lamented the inconsistent markings by the Ministry which, according to them, continue to give rise to more issues in the community.

One of the spokespersons of the protesters, Mr. Kalu Kalu Eme, told Daily Champion that two markings on drainage passage have been done by assigned officials from the Ministry in the area while emerging with different survey results of either marking the high plane areas or the lowest portion of the landscape.

Eme stated: “Going down memory lane, the said area has properly been laid out by surveyors of the original land owners in which the lowest portion, more or less a valley, was deliberately reserved for the free flow of an existing stream that connects all waters into the canal. For many years, the entire area has never experienced flash flooding until the stream path was infringed upon by those who bought it.”

He further stated that due to the excessive flood, few private individuals have hired and deployed swambuggers thereby diverting the course of the natural water path which has not been helpful as the diversion was off the natural water path.

“Due to the improper diversion made by swambuggers in the area, we made a protest to the Ministry in 2014 where both parties were all summoned by the then Director of Drainage Department, to a meeting and was promised that the government will do a proper survey that will ensure public peace after hearing from both sides.

“However, the flooding continued and was aggravated when another sponsored wrong marking of houses was carried out after a drone mapping of the entire area which led to a protest in 2020 where an on-the spot investigation of various claims were examined by the director on the case.

“Sequel to the inspection made in 2020, a new survey team was officially deployed towards the end of 2021 after several visit with standard equipments to survey the area and made markings of the originally reserved lowest portion that the land owners once reserved as the stream path. Surprisingly, while the contractor was working on the site, we noticed a shift from the previously marked lowest land portions on the 19th of January, and 22nd of February, 2022 to portions of high plane houses in the area.

“As concerned property owners whose houses have been marked, our purpose of staging this protest is to call on the appropriate quarters to professionally look into the matter as the inconsistent markings is confusing while we continue to experience excessive flooding in our area”.

“We would want you Sir, to use your good office and ensure a revisit of this matter to ensure the right thing is done”, Kalu Eme, leder of the protesters further said in the document, entitled: Protest on recent diversion of drainage markings of properties along Isheri/Bucknor/Jakande Oke- Afa, Ejigbo Lagos .

Emmanuel Osuofia, another property owner in the affected area, said the land owners have earlier warned buyers not to encroach on the stream path but they did not heed the warnings and bought the path that has resulted into excessive flooding for all, adding that he had earlier purchased the path but was relocated elsewhere because the proposed land is upon the stream path.

Responding on behalf of the state government, Addressing aggrieved property owners, the Assistant Director, Land Reclamation and Erosion Control of the State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Engr. Olakunle Adegbite, told the protesters that a comprehensive survey would be made as the government would again look into the matter before any action could be taken in the area.

According to Engr. Adegbite, though in reality, he cannot assure any party that a household would not be affected as demolition of an encroached area would take place after necessary markings have been done, he however, assured the protesters that a peace-making exercise would be carried out while also ensuring the proper channelling of water in the area to get rid of excessive flood.

