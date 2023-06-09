Just in: DSS arrests ousted CBN Governor, Emefiele .Orders his investigation Latest News By Peter Last updated Jun 9, 2023 Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele. 28 Share ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja The suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has been arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS. Emefiele was earlier suspended on Friday by President Bola Tinubu. Tinubu also appointed Mr Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as the acting Governor of CBN to replace Emefiele. Details later… For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsEmefieleJust in: DSS arrests ousted CBN GovernorLatest NewsMr. Godwin Emefiele 28 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
