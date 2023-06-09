Just in: DSS arrests ousted CBN Governor, Emefiele

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

The suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has been arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Emefiele was earlier suspended on Friday by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu also appointed Mr Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as the acting Governor of CBN to replace Emefiele.

