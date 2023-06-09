Champion Newspapers Limited
Just in: DSS arrests ousted CBN Governor, Emefiele

.Orders his investigation 

By Peter
Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele.
28
ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

 

 

The suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has been arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Emefiele was earlier suspended on Friday by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu also appointed Mr Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as the acting Governor of CBN to replace Emefiele.

Details later…

 

