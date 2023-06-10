Champion Newspapers Limited
Association of Public Procurement Practitioners Nigeria (APPON),3rd Annual National Conference/Induction & Award held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... National  President Association of Public Procurement Practitioners Nigeria (APPON).Emem  James Kanico; Keynote Speaker MD/CEO Funmi Ayinke Nigeria Limited, Engr. Dr. Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo; Executive Vice Chairman Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Graba Danbatta; immediate Past Vice- the Chancellor University of Lagos Prof. Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; representative of Lagos state  Governor. Director General. Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA)  Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; during the  3rd Annual National Conference/induction & Awards Ceremony EKO 2023  .held at Raddison Blu Hotel Ikeja in Lagos on 8th June 2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
3
L-r… Chairperson (APPON) Advisory Council. Rukiyat Odekunle; Executive vice Chairman Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Graba Danbatta; immediate past Vice- Chancellor University of Lagos Prof. Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe.

Keynote Speaker MD/CEO Funmi Ayinke  Nigeria Limited, Engr. Dr. Amb. Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo, addressing the audience.

Cross Section of the participants during the  3rd Annual National Conference/induction &Awards Ceremony of (APPON).

L-r… Immediate past Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Prof. Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; received the Procurement Compliance Excellence Service award from the National  President Association of Public Procurement Practitioners Nigeria (APPON). Emem  James Kanico.

L-r …Prof .Adekojo Waheed his wife MD/CEO FunmiAyinke  Nigeria Limited Engr. Dr. Amb. Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo,  received an award as Matron of (APPON) National Vice President  (APPON)  Mrs. Ukeje Nkechi Arinze;  President (APPON)  Emem  James Kanico; immediate Past Vice- Chancellor University of Lagos. Prof. Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe and Director Media (APPON) Zainab Mohammed.

L-r… Prof . Adekojo Waheed; Director General. Ogun State Bureau of Public Procurement. Dr. Adesina Olanloye; President (APPON)  Emem  James Kanico; MD/CEO FunmiAyinke  Nigeria Limited Engr. Dr. Amb. Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo; Executive Vice Chairman Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Graba Danbatta; immediate past Vice- Chancellor University of Lagos Prof. Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; Director General. Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA)  Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote.

L-r …National Vice President  (APPON)  Mrs. Ukeje Nkechi Arinze; Executive Vice Chairman Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Graba Danbatta; received Excellent service delivery and accountability award from representative of Oba of Lagos  Chief Akasoro Ahmed and  President (APPON)  Emem  James Kanico.

L-r…Immediate Past Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Prof. Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; Mrs. Funmilayo Akinwande;  Coordinator Works & Physical Planning (UNILAG) Engr Johnson Akinwande; received Procurement Compliance Excellence Service award from Keynote Speaker MD/CEO FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited, Engr. Dr. Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo and Director General, Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA)  Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote (2nd right).

From 5th Left. National Vice President  (APPON)  Mrs. Ukeje Nkechi Arinze; Executive Vice Chairman Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Graba Danbatta; received Excellent service delivery and Accountability Award from the representative of Oba of Lagos  Chief Akasoro Ahmed and  President (APPON)  Emem  James Kanico. While others watch.

L-r… Keynote Speaker MD/CEO FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited, Engr. Dr. Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo; immediate Past Vice- Chancellor University of Lagos Prof. Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; received the Procurement Compliance Excellence Service award from the National  President Association of Public Procurement Practitioners Nigeria (APPON). Emem  James Kanico and  Prof Mufutau Adekojo Waheed from the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Ogun state.

L-r… Representative of the family of late President Musa Yar’Adua. Mr. Bashir Tanimu Gambo received an award from the immediate Past Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Prof. Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; while  Chairman, Central Planning Committee of APPON. Mr. Naru Sani watch .

L-r…  Director General. Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA)  Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; received an award from the National  President Association of Public Procurement Practitioners Nigeria (APPON). Emem  James Kanico and  National Vice President  (APPON)  Mrs. Ukeje Nkechi Arinze.

L-r… Director General. Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA)  Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote; presenting the award to Paper Presenter Managing Partner & Law Partnership Mr. Chibuzo Ekwekwuo.

Cross Section of the newly inducted members taking their Oath of office, during the  3rd Annual National Conference/induction &Awards Ceremony EKO 2023  .on implementation of e-PROCUREMENT in Nigeria; Prospects & Challenges held at Raddison Blu hotel Ikeja in Lagos on 8th June 2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

1 of 316