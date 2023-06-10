FCTA reclaims over 500 plots of land in Katampe District

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In continuation of the City clean-up, the Federal Capital Territory Administration said it has reclaimed over 500 plots of land at Gishiri in Katampe District, from individuals that claimed to be owners.

Deputy Director, Monitoring and Inspection, FCT Department of Development Control, Hassan Ogbole stated this at the continuation of the clean-up exercise in Gishiri on Friday.

He said the illegal structures and other activities in the area affected the Abuja master plan and must be dismantled to restore sanity.

According to Ogbole, “This is our third time of visiting Gishiri in continuation of the city clean up to restore the Abuja master plan. Gishiri is a traditional name but the area is Katampe District, we have recovered over 400 plots of land for individuals to take possession.

“We are concerned with recovering plots taken over illegally by some persons for different purposes, to restore the Abuja master plan”

Ogbole called on the genuine owners of the plots to commence work immediately to stop the return of illegal structures.

“Individuals that are allottees of the plots should take them over immediately to avoid new illegal developments, let the owners come in and start developing”.

On his part, Deputy Director, Monitoring and Enforcement, AEPB, Bello Kaka said the board was supporting the demolition to sustain mopping of unauthorized activities, “Anything that is contrary to the standard would not be allowed. We will keep the fight against environmental nuisances till the right thing is done”.

However, the secretary of command and control, FCTA Department of Security, Peter Olumiji, said the administration is concerned with having a secure environment for the residents, and would not allow illegal structures to thrive.

“Allowing illegal structures to remain, will continue to provide ground for criminals to exist, we can’t leave such structures that will become a safe haven for bad eggs. We had such an experience in Gishiri in the past.

“Removing the illegal structures will make criminals not have a place to hide and carry out their evil activities, especially in the night,” Olumiji said.