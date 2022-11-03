Jubilation as Apst. Dr Kingsley Unokhogie set to celebrate Church Anniversary in grandstyle

As the country is gearing towards a new election, a lot of politicians are positioning themselves for various electoral positions. This has seen a lot of them heading back to the grassroots that many of them have forgotten years ago.

Having this in view, the General Overseer of Redeemer’s Embassy Mission Int’l, Dr. Kingsley Unokhogie has left no stone unturned as he is set to appreciate God’s faithfulness upon his Ministry, celebrating their 2nd Anniversary with the theme ” Breaking Forth”.

Apart from his remarkable legacies, he remains a blessing to humanity with a penchant for espousing an esteemed sense of transparency, accountability, integrity, probity, and also reaching out to those in need

He is set to roll a carpet as he is officially celebrating his Ministry Anniversary “Prophetic Festival 2022”, slated to commence on Tuesday 15th – Saturday 19th November 2022, 5 pm daily, while Sunday 20th is the Anniversary/ Thanksgiving Service, 8 am, at the church auditorium, 11, Charles Edosien Avenue, Opp Federal road, safety by express, Asaba, Delta State.

All the guest ministers and resident pastors are spiritually equipped and word loaded. The likes of Apst Paul Odoola, Dr. Franklin Ede, among others, will be coming with a raw manifestation of God’s power via an unusual anointing for transformation and acceleration to bless the participants. Evang Dan Ike will be on the ground to lead everyone into God’s presence with electrified praise and worship. While Dr & (Mrs) Kingsley Unokhogie popularly known as Papa K & Mama K remain the host.

According to the host pastor, Dr. Kingsley Unokhogie (Papa K), who added that the faithfulness of God cannot be overemphasized over his life and ministry reiterating that it’s a 2 year of impact, greatness, progress, sustainability and transformation in the lives of so many. It’s a journey of His Grace, he said.

