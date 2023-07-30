Jos Central Rotarians lament poor state of healthcare system in Nigeria

…Provides intervention for 3 PHC in Plateau

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

An organization rendering humanitarian services, under the aegis of Rotary club of Jos central have expressed disguise over a poor state of healthcare system in Nigeria, as they provide intervention to three Primary Healthcare centers,PHC,in Plateau.

Jos Central Rotarians said were worried and sadden that the Primary healthcare centers which is the first contact of every person in the community, most especially those at the grassroot who cannot afford medical bills were not given much desire attention by the government.

The club raised alarm over the weekend when they handed over medical equipment to three PHC clinics in Jos North and South Local Government Areas of Plateau.

The medical items distributed to Rantya, Utan and Township Primary healthcare centers includes; Nebulizers, blood pressure (BP) apparatuses, HIV testing kits, Mosquito nets amongst others.

Speaking on the rationale behind the initiative, president Rotary club of Jos central, Rotarian Dr. Kayode Fasua revealed the project is in line with the area of focus of the club for the month of July.

“This is our first project on this Rotary year. The Rotary year started 1st July of every year, and every month in Rotary has a tag and the area of focus.

“This month of July is tagged maternal and child health. Were been able to distributes medical equipments to three primary healthcare centers in Jos.were able to distributes Nebulizers, BP apparatuses, HIV testing kits, mosquito nets.

“We went to Rantya in Jos South from there to Utan and Township primary healthcare centers in Jos North Local Government Area. What we saw show that we really needed to have gone there especially the primary healthcare in Utan we believe that were going back there for bigger and larger intervention.

“The Utan primary healthcare center is depressing, it cut me unaware because I wasn’t expecting it. It doesn’t look like medical center due to insufficient working tools and dilapidated facility, and I don’t think any sick person going there and getting heal.

“We had about 7 Rotary clubs on the Plateau, the president of various clubs would put their heads together and see how we can contributes five thousand Naira or one million Naira per club and go back to that place to renovates the facility because it doesn’t have the semblance of health facility”, Rotarian Fasua assured.

He further hinted that come Saturday 5th August, 2023, the club would held investiture of new members, kitting of 90 school pupils 30 each from 3 different schools, empowerment of 10 widows with branding machines as well as distribution of wheelchairs for 10 disable.

Our correspondent observed that the Jos central Rotarians rounded up outing with planting of about 200 assorted trees at the institute of Peace Orientation and conference venter of the Justice Peace and Reconciliation Movement (POCC-JPRM).

Mrs Tanni Gwanzhi, Director PHC Jos South LGA while appreciating Rotary club of Jos central,decried lack of portable drinking water which has place huge challenge at the Rantya PHC facility, urging the club look at that direction in their next intervention.

Mrs Deborah David Madugu, monitoring and evaluation officer Jos acknowledged healthcare system in Nigeria has its own challenges.

For the safety of the material, she assured that in primary healthcare system they have accountability framework, “the items would be included in all the inventories that are in the facility which is going to be use judiciously.”