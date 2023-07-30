Governor Fintiri declares 24 hour curfew in Adamawa as masses loot warehouse

The masses had stormed the Palliative Warehouse in Adamawa.

Governor Fintiri said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attack people with matchets and breaking into business premises carting away property.

With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state.

Fintiri said only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.