Governor Fintiri declares 24 hour curfew in Adamawa as masses loot warehouse

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiriof Adamawa state has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state, effective immediately Sunday 30th July 2023.
The masses had stormed the Palliative Warehouse in Adamawa.
Governor Fintiri said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attack people with matchets and breaking into business premises carting away property.
With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state.
Fintiri said only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.
A statement signed by the press secretary to Governor Humwashi Wonosikou is appealing to citizens and residents of the state to comply with the directive, adding that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.
