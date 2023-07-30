Stars speak on ‘Road to Success’ on Glo-sponsored African Voices    

A collection of African entertainment stars will this weekend be showcased on the Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices Changemakers. They will be sharing the story of what propelled them to success.

The African Voices Changemakers show is scheduled to be aired on Saturday 29th July, 2023, at 12.30 p.m. on DSTV channel 401.

The celebrities from Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal discuss how they rose to fame and have managed to stay relevant in the entertainment industry.

Featuring in the edition include stars such as Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Phillip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz; music sensation and songwriter, Korede Bello; award-winning Nigerian actress and director, Toyin Abraham; Ghanaian actress and director, Yvonne Nelson, and Senegalese musician, Wally Seck.

As they drive through their neighborhoods, viewers can hear from there bits of what has inspired some of their favorite celebrities.

The episode will be repeated on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and at 7.30 p.m. on the same channel.