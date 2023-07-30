Strike: NECA, Ebonyi Rep beg NLC to dialogue with FG

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

As the planned nationwide strike action declared by the organised labour over the recent increase in petroleum pump price from N540 to N617 per litre, draws nearer, the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has called on Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to rethink and reconsider social dialogue in addressing the issue.

The association, in a statement expressed fear that embarking on strike at this period of economic and business crisis as a result of the hike in petroleum products, would further worsen matters.

NECA statement signed by its Director General, Adewale Smart Oyerinde, said the protest might be hijacked by hoodlums as in the case of End SARS protest in the country, enjoining labour to reconsider its position.

The statement reads “Recent events that portend serious danger for the survival of Sustainable Enterprises, Decent Work, National Development and our Industrial Relations System as a whole necessitated this urgent call.

“The parlous state of the economy and the recent mobilization for strike and civil action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUCN) is not only worrisome but also calls for urgent action by Government and other stakeholders.

“Freedom of Association is a fundamental and structural characteristic of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). In fact, without Employers and Workers Organizations that are autonomous, representative and endowed with the necessary rights that guarantee the defense of the rights of their members, and the advancement of their common welfare, the principle of tripartism would be impaired and chances for greater social justice would be seriously prejudiced.

“However, the rights enjoyed by social partners are premised on the basic understanding and respect for the social and economic rights of others.

“The complex employment inter-relationship between successive Nigerian Governments, Organized Labour (NLC/TUC), and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), has been challenging, especially between Government and Organized Labour.

“The goal of the interrelations, which is to facilitate sustainable enterprise, decent work, economic growth and assist all parties to achieve their objectives is menaced by incessant conflicts and numerous threats of strikes.

“While Industrial conflict is inherently built into these inter-relationships, there are credible Institutions, Legislations, Regulations and Guidelines in place to arrest it and to ensure sanity within the context of the Labour and employment ecosystem.

“In view of the recent call by the NLC for strike and mass action, and the urgent need to protect the objectives of Sustainable Enterprise, Decent Work and National development, it is our candid view that:

“Social Partners must respect the established Institutions created to adjudicate and arbitrate labour matters in the country.

“These Institutions include but not limited to the National Industrial Court (NIC); the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP), etc. Neglecting these Institutions could potentially compromise our labour and industrial relations system and framework, with grave consequences for the economy.

“It is important for Social Partners to deference their jurisdictional and operational limits. A call for “strike and mass action” by any social partner at this difficult time, in furtherance of the achievement of its objectives could, potentially cause a breakdown of law and order with attendant risk for Organized businesses and the Nation as a whole.

“Organized Businesses in the formal and informal sectors lost over N5 trillion (Five Trillion Naira) due to the crass vandalization by unscrupulous elements who hijacked the purposeful End-SARS protest in 2020.

“Many organizations are yet to recover from the loss incurred and many informal sector operators fatally handicapped economically.

“Any strike, threat of mass action or civil disobedience that could potentially disrupt the economic activities of businesses, especially those in the formal and informal sectors (which could compromise sustainability and job creation), based on economic policies of the Government (which are non-employment related) will be counter-productive.

“While Organized Labour is at liberty to engage with Government on behalf of its members on issues of welfare as they relate to impacts of any economic policy, sometimes deadlock may hold sway.

“When that happens, the consequential action by Organized Labour should not, in any way, hinder anyone from going about their businesses peacefully or cause anyone to be intimidated or harassed.

“We re-emphasis the importance of Social Dialogue, a potent instrument of the International Labour Organization (ILO), and a globally accepted mechanism for dispute resolution.

While it should be noted that various ILO Conventions, Recommendations, International treaties and local legislations guarantee certain rights and privileges to Social Partners, a call for mass action or civil disobedience is certainly not one of them”,.

The statement urged the Government to, as a matter of urgency, take immediate steps to ameliorate the economic trauma being faced by workers, Nigerians and Organized Businesses.

It said it is no gainsaying that many businesses are shut-down and many others are on the verge of closing down, which it noted that it would exacerbate the current unemployment rate and drag many further down the poverty line.

The statement requested that a coordinated implementation of the various pro-growth and other palliative schemes should commence, without further delay, at the Federal level to complement the efforts of some State Governments and Organized businesses.

According to the statement, the need for transparent communication and building of National consensus at this difficult time cannot be over-emphasized.

Meanwhile,the Member Representing Ikwo/Ezza-South federal constituency at the National Assembly, Chief Chinedu Ogah, has urged the organised labour to shelve its proposed nationwide strike fixed for Aug. 2.

Ogah made the call on Sunday in Abakaliki while speaking with newsmen, noting that the strike will increase the difficulties occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The lawmaker suggested that instead of the strike, organised labour should embrace dialogue in airing its grievances in the national interest.

“The proposed strike will cause more problems for Nigerians and raise issues such as the no work, no pay policy.

“President Bola Tinubu listens to the yearnings of the masses as dialogue will help the NLC achieve its objectives.

“The present Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, oversaw negotiations with labour as the House of Representatives Speaker and should be trusted to deliver presently,” he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the present administration as they would soon witness the gains of the subsidy removal.

“We see for instance, where only five out 10 quoted vessels with fuel are seen and proceeds from the rest go into private pockets.

“The National Assembly members who investigated the subsidy issue recommended its removal because it was a windpipe to enrich few individuals,” he said.

Ogah noted that the federal government was already investing proceeds effectively with positive results being witnessed.

“The country’s foreign reserves have increased tremendously while enough funds have been allocated to the three tiers of government.

“Nigerians should pray that the local government autonomy be implemented so that the rural dwellers will feel the impact of such funds.

“The local refineries are being reactivated as I visited the Port Harcourt refinery and saw work ongoing,” he said.